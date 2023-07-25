Great white shark bites GoPro camera mounted on diver’s head

While diving with sharks off the coast of South Africa, a videographer using a GoPro on a head mount came face-to-face with a great white – literally. In now-viral footage of the encounter, the shark swims directly up to the diver’s head and nibbles on the camera mere inches above his face.

Videographer Mark Graham was diving with the Great White Shark Cage Diving Crew tour when he spotted the shark’s approach. After circling his boat, the shark took interest in the GoPro Hero atop the diver’s head and swam up for a closer look.

“Their electro receptors can pick up the GoPro, so they get super curious and come in close to investigate,” Graham told Media Drum World, per the New York Post.

As the footage shows, a great white shark swims through the murky green-hued water before slowly opening its mouth, its massive teeth on full display as it uses its mouth to inspect the camera.

Though the encounter may seem startling, Graham explained that it couldn’t have been more clear that the shark was not on the hunt. “It was an incredibly gentle interaction from the shark,” he said. “[The shark] was just trying to figure out what the strange electrical thingy in the water was.”

It sounds a little like something out of a science fiction novel but sharks really do have the gift of electrolocation. Using their ampullae of Lorenzini, sense organs capable of detecting electric fields, sharks can detect the small electrical currents produced by all animals.

If you watch the diver’s video closely, you’ll notice countless open pores on the great white shark’s snout. These are its ampullae of Lorenzini. Electrical currents produced by a fish‘s muscle movements travel through the pores, signaling to the shark’s brain that something alive swims nearby.

Great white shark displayed signs of curiosity, not aggression

Encounters such as these, with the ocean’s most feared apex predators, are easily sensationalized. But nothing the great white was doing indicated it meant any harm.

By circling the boat, for example, the shark was simply trying to get a better understanding of what it was looking at.

Despite the common depiction of great whites in pop culture, sharks circle out of curiosity, not as a means of intimidation. As ambush predators, it would be counterproductive to announce their presence to potential meals.

Biting the camera was also a sign of curiosity. Without hands, sharks use alternative means to investigate their surroundings. This can mean bumping something using their snouts or even “feeling” the object in question with their mouths.

Great white sharks can lunge at a staggering 35 mph and possess a bite force of over 4,000 pounds per square inch of pressure. If the shark truly wanted to destroy the camera, it could have. Instead, however, it gave the GoPro a soft chomp and went on its way.

Understanding the shark’s motivations, the diver felt no fear when faced with the powerful predator. While others were “freaked out” by the interaction, all Graham felt was a sense of wonder toward one of the world’s most fascinating animals.

“Having such a personal and gentle interaction with such a big animal felt extremely captivating,” he said.

The diver shared the extraordinary footage not to cause panic or fear but in the hopes of helping to change the public’s unfair perception of the great white as a mindless killer.

“I think humans have an instinctive fear of what they can’t see and don’t understand,” Graham explained. “If you get the chance to see them in the wild, go and see them. I guarantee your perception will change.”