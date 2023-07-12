Great white shark filmed swimming alongside paddleboarder in California

While on the waters off the coast of San Diego, a paddleboarder looked down into the water and realized he wasn’t alone in his exercise – swimming silently alongside him was the “unmistakable shadow” of a great white shark under the surface.

As the California man paddles along, it’s initially difficult to tell what he’s looking at, as the shadow of the shark largely blends in with the other shadowy objects in the emerald water. As the camera slowly zooms in, however, the shape of a cruising shark comes into view.

“There he is,” Paddlegoat, the Instagram user behind the footage, says with a nervous laugh as he points to the great white shark mere inches from his board.

As the camera pans up, it becomes clear that the man isn’t paddling in the middle of the ocean, as a woman involved in a recent hammerhead shark encounter was. Instead, he was within swimming distance of the rocky shore.

“Such a thrilling and unexpected encounter!” he wrote in the Instagram post documenting the sighting. “I’ll admit it was a bit spooky to see the dark unmistakable shadow of a great white beneath the surface.”

“Mel and I traveled all the way to Cape Town, SA in hopes to see great whites. Unfortunately, due to weather, we weren’t able to get on the water. So ironic to see one right in my backyard!”

Great white sharks and humans have close encounters nearly every day

A threatened species, experts estimate there are fewer than 3,500 great white sharks left in the world. In recent years, however, the population of apex predators has begun to rebound, causing an increase in sightings and close encounters.

Though “a bit spooky,” as the paddleboarder said, great white shark encounters actually happen far more than swimmers realize. In fact, scientists recently discovered that great whites and humans come into close contact “nearly every day.” It’s just that, most of the time, humans have no idea they’re there.

Using drones, scientists scanned the beaches of Southern California for three years. In that time, they found that juvenile great white sharks and people used the same beach areas at the same time 97 percent of the time. On many occasions, researchers observed sharks and surfers using the same waves!

Despite the increasing frequency of close encounters, they observed no increase in shark bite frequency. The sharks showed no interest in the humans with whom they shared the water.

As you can see, the great white shark in the video is on the smaller side. This is likely because it’s very young – areas of Southern California such as San Diego have become a population nursery habitat for great whites. Young sharks spend the first years of their life near the coast, then venture out into deeper waters.

“Most of the sharks that we see are 6 to 8 feet long,” Chris Lowe, head of Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab, told KABC. “They’re toddlers, they’re three, four years old. The biggest ones we see in the nursery might be bucking 10 feet, but just seem to pass through. They don’t stay.”