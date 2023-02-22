Great White Shark Named Deep Blue is the ‘Biggest Ever’ Spotted and People are STILL Shaking: VIDEO

Terrifying footage of one of the biggest great white sharks ever caught on film is leaving people stunned, even years after it first circulated on the internet.

The terrifying clip has popped back up online and highlights the sheer size of the predator and how it can instill fear in anyone who lays eyes on the creature. From their dark eyes to their razor-sharp teeth, sharks have an innate ability to instill fear in their prey.

As a result, when clips of these apex predators make their rounds on the internet, it’s hard to look away.

In this instance, the stunning footage was captured back in 2015 by shark expert and marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos Padilla. This clip features an infamous female shark called “Deep Blue.”

Located off the coast of Mexico’s Guadalupe Island, Deep Blue appears as if she’s totally unphased as she swims by some local divers, two of whom are inside a relatively frail and easily breakable cage.

As viewers can see, the massive, 20-foot-long female shark makes the divers look microscopic.

At the time, Padilla came face-to-face with Deep Blue in 2015 while filming for Discovery Channel’s well-known annual TV program, “Shark Week.”

In the video, the diver touches the shark’s front fin before it dashes away.

Shark experts believe ‘Deep Blue’ is still out swimming

The social media users were stunned after watching the video. One user commented, “Wow. I am terrified of sharks, but what an amazing video!”

Shark experts have theorized that the shark was around 50 years old at the time of the recording. In addition, they believed she was pregnant, which could explain why she seemed so massive.

Although the video was the stuff of nightmares, many commenters seemed to show an appreciation for the creature, calling her “beautiful” and “majestic.”

Sadly, experts aren’t sure if Deep Blue is still swimming around after all this time, but considering they can live up to 70, there’s a good chance she could still be alive.

According to reports from the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, great white sharks can live up to 70 years. This means Deep Blue could still be floating around.

