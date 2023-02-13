Great White Shark Photos Reveal Bizarre Wound Healing and Scientists are Perplexed

A great white shark named Crescent baffled scientists when he suffered a grisly wound on his dorsal fin in 2017, only for it to “zip” itself back together five years later.

From night vision to super speed, the animal kingdom is filled with a wide variety of fascinating skills and capabilities. One of the most intriguing of all, however, is regeneration.

Salamanders, for example, can regrow an entire, fully functional tail in a few short weeks. Axolotls, a unique species of salamander, can regrow skin, limbs, and even organs, should the need arise. But did you know regeneration stretches past amphibians and reptiles?

Sharks, too, have incredible self-healing capabilities. Unlike salamanders, they can’t regenerate organs or other body parts. They can, however, regrow teeth and heal themselves from life-altering injuries with ease.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to the research and conservation of sharks, recently showcased this ability through Crescent, a great white shark with a startling dorsal fin wound.

This #WhiteSharkWednesday features the ability of sharks healing. White shark “Crescent” was seen with some serious injuries in 2017 with a split dorsal fin. The research team saw him in 2022 and was able to see that his dorsal fin “zipped” back up! Incredible! pic.twitter.com/oTyRl6GlgI — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) February 8, 2023

The first image shows a massive dorsal fin wound, the great white shark’s top fin almost completely torn in half. The second, however, shows Crescent’s fin intact once again, with only a small chunk missing from the back side.

Mahmood Shivji, a Florida-based shark researcher and director of the Save Our Seas Foundation Shark Research Center, explained that, though this phenomenon is awe-inspiring, it’s not all that unusual. “Rapid healing of substantial wounds in several shark species has been observed frequently by researchers,” Shivji told Newsweek.

“There are over 500 known shark species, and most have not been studied with regard to wound healing,” he continued. “But it is thought that this remarkable property is widespread in sharks and their close relatives, the rays.”

Great White Sharks’ Wound Healing Could Provide Protection From Their Brutal Mating Rituals

How, exactly, this phenomenon takes place remains a mystery to scientists. Shivji and his colleagues, however, have a few theories. Their 2019 study of great white shark genetics showed an impressive adaptation for wound healing among the species.

“We found that advantageous genetic changes had occurred in the DNA sequence of several genes,” Shivji said. “And there was also an enrichment of several genes that play fundamental roles in wound healing in humans.”

A large contributor to great white sharks’ wound healing abilities comes from blood clotting, a function that evolved in humans too. It remains unclear why they developed this ability. There’s a strong indication, however, that they adapted to protect themselves from their own brutal mating rituals.

“During copulation, male sharks grab hold of females with their mouths. [They] essentially bite them to hold on to them during copulation,” Shivji explained. “Given most sharks have sharp teeth, this biting results in significant wounds to the female, which have to heal without getting infected – hence the ability to heal efficiently from wounds.”