Great white shark population is on the rise, researchers say

In recent decades, oceanic shark and ray populations have declined at a shocking rate, dropping over 70 percent since 1970. Now, however, great white sharks could be experiencing a much-needed resurgence.

Sharks’ importance in the ecosystem cannot be overstated. A keystone species, sharks not only maintain balance in the food chain but encourage biodiversity while they do it. Sharks prey on sick individuals and overabundant species, keeping the ecosystem healthy.

Great white sharks and their relatives have been performing this all-important role for millions of years. They’re older than the dinosaurs, older than even the trees – but they’re now disappearing at a shocking rate.

Roughly 75% of shark species are currently threatened with extinction. Though great whites aren’t yet fully endangered, they’re classified as vulnerable, largely due to overfishing.

Recent research conducted by OCEARCH, an organization dedicated to the study and tracking of great white sharks, however, suggests the species could be beginning to bounce back.

“We’re seeing an ocean that’s teeming with life like we haven’t seen since the ’40s or ’50s,” Chris Fischer, founder of OCEARCH, told CBS.

A healthy ocean relies on a healthy great white shark population

The organization tagged its very first shark in 2012. Since then, Fischer and his colleagues have witnessed an increase in great white shark populations.

This is a promising development for the ocean’s ecosystem and the world at large, both of which heavily rely on a healthy shark population to thrive.

“As we bring them back, then we set the ocean back into balance and reset the system so that we have the best health [not only] for the sharks, but for ourselves,” Chief scientist Dr. Bob Heuter explained.

Sharks, specifically great whites, have been painted in an unfairly fearsome light for generations. Are they dangerous? Sure, like any other species, they can be. No more dangerous, however, than dogs.

Worldwide, sharks are responsible for around 10 deaths per year. Meanwhile, dogs cause the deaths of around 20 people annually in the US alone.

That’s not to say dogs are vicious monsters, either. But it’s important to have perspective when faced with the knowledge that the great white shark population is on the rise.

“We actually need to retrain ourselves on how to play and enjoy a more wild, abundant ocean,” Fischer said, referencing the increase in great white shark numbers.

“Look at the ocean before you walk into it,” he added. “You don’t want to walk into a bait ball with birds diving on it and game fish on it because the sharks are going to be on it.”

“Certainly, if you saw a mountain lion putting a stalk on a herd of elk, you wouldn’t walk out into the middle of the elk herd. So we need to approach the water the same way we approach the land.”