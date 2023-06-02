Great white shark ‘Tony Hawk’ recovers from boat strike using ‘incredible healing abilities’

A great white shark dubbed Tony Hawk recently demonstrated his species’ unbelievable healing ability by fully recovering from a suspected boat strike, the progress captured on camera by researchers.

Great white sharks, while considered one of the most fearsome creatures on Earth, face a great many hazards in their daily lives under the sea. First and foremost are the countless boat propellers and pieces of fishing gear littering the ocean, putting not only sharks but all sea life at risk of injury and death.

On top of that, there’s competitive biting, biting during mating, and injuries inflicted by prey animals such as sea lions and seals. Not to mention the occasional orca attack, the cutthroat cetaceans doing their best to relieve the sharks of their livers.

Luckily, great white sharks are built with this brutal lifestyle in mind. Unlike humans, who require all sorts of interventions to ensure proper health and healing, sharks do it all on their own.

Tony Hawk, a 10.5-foot male, is a shining example of this ability. Researchers first discovered Tony in 2018, the shark having recently suffered a gruesome boat injury that left him with large chunks missing from his gills.

Around a year later, researchers encountered him again. To their amazement, his wound had disappeared! Rather than a grisly gash, Tony the great white had only a tight scar, the flesh completely regrown.

“Take a look at the incredible healing abilities of WS Tony Hawk,” the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy wrote in a Facebook post. “These photos are only a little over a year apart! It’s suspected that Tony Hawk received this injury from a boat strike.”

Boats leave far worse wounds than fellow great white sharks

As anyone could guess, it’s not at all uncommon to see a great white shark covered in scars. Even if they faced no threats at all, their vicious mating ritual would be enough to leave a mark.

Though not intended to cause severe harm, male sharks often bite females. This is done both to get attention and to get into the ideal mating position. Mating bites are relatively mild compared to feeding bites but a bite nonetheless. They still leave scars.

Boat propellers, on the other hand, leave absolutely devastating wounds. Great white sharks have been spotted with ripped fins and massive hunks of flesh missing from their bodies. One great white had its jaw nearly torn completely off in a suspected boat incident.

Earlier this year, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared another fascinating recovery story. This time, a great white shark named Crescent came close to losing half of his dorsal fin.

Miraculously, however, the fin “zipped” itself back together again. And just like Tony Hawk, only a scar remained of the seemingly life-altering injury.

This #WhiteSharkWednesday features the ability of sharks healing. White shark “Crescent” was seen with some serious injuries in 2017 with a split dorsal fin. The research team saw him in 2022 and was able to see that his dorsal fin “zipped” back up! Incredible! pic.twitter.com/oTyRl6GlgI — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) February 8, 2023

The evolutionary reason behind this superhuman healing ability remains unknown. Scientists believe it has something to do with mating, though. Otherwise, female great white sharks would likely perish from infection before giving birth.

That said, it’s a common trait among many species of shark and ray, not just great whites, suggesting it’s leftover from their ancestors.

Remember, sharks have been roaming the seas for over 400 million years! They weren’t always the biggest, baddest creature of the deep. Though an argument could be made that they still aren’t. You don’t see any great white sharks going after healthy, fully-grown orcas, after all.