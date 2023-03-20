‘Best Day Ever’: Great White Shark Reeled In By North Dakota Boys

“I’ve been doing this 20 years full time as a captain, and that’s the second one that I’ve landed,” says Captain Adam Reckert of the great white shark.

“The last one was about 15 years ago,” he adds, with the latest great white bringing the “best day ever” for two North Dakota boys vacationing with their family to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As their parents film, one of the brothers shouts those exact words as Capt. Reckert shows them their remarkably rare catch.

Reckert cites catch and release as their standard protocol. Together with the crew, the boys got to tag their great white shark before setting “him” free – but not before bestowing an epic name.

“We named it Cofax Crusher,” the boys told local reporters via CNN Newsource.

The kids described the adventure as the “best day ever.” They were out on the water in Fort Lauderdale when they nabbed the shark. https://t.co/3t3yv3Mguu — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) March 20, 2023

The North Dakota natives picked a great time to escape down to Florida for some angling. The state has been battling severe winter storms for weeks now. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for locals, but as an Outsider who just spent a week battling Dakota ice, wind, and snow, some Atlantic angling is sounding pretty great right about now.

To do so themselves, the family booked their fishing excursion with Good Hit Sportfishing. Expecting a fun day out at sea, they never imagined they’d hook a great white shark.

“When it hit the one rod, it just hit it and it took off, so we knew it was something big,” says angler Shaun Jacobson. “We were alternating turns left and right, probably, what, 20 to 30 cranks and then the next guy was on.”

Great White Sharks Remain Rare in South Florida Waters

After repeated “big tugs” on the line, it took all three men present to reel the great white in. A 40-minute battle ensued, and the exhausted giant finally showed itself on the Atlantic surface.

Photo by Alejandro Jinich Diamant/Getty Images

It’s exceptionally rare to catch a great white in south Florida waters. This doesn’t mean they’re not abundant in the surrounding Atlantic, however. Great whites have one of the most expansive ranges of any marine animal.

Specifically, the great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) is found in all cold, temperate, and tropical waters from 60°N latitude to 60°S latitude, MarineBio cites.

The species is famous for its mammoth size, too. Although the one caught by the North Dakota boys looks to be moderately sized, great whites can reach an astounding 20 feet in length. The largest great white on record was fittingly documented by Shark Week‘s “Jaws Strikes Back” program in 2014. A female that crews affectionately named Deep Blue was filmed at the time, and confirmed to be a full 20 feet long. Marine biologists estimate she weighs a whopping 4,500 pounds.