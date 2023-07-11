Great white shark sightings spark swimming ban at popular beach

A recent surge in great white shark sightings has sparked a swimming ban at Great Point, a popular beach on Nantucket, a small island off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Per the Trustees of Reservations, no swimming is allowed at Great Point beyond mile marker 5 of the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge on the north side of the island. The decision was made following multiple great white shark sightings close to shore, the sharks regularly preying on the local seal population.

Looks like a seal got munched at Great Point off #Nantucket today. @MA_Sharks what you think? pic.twitter.com/nsF8baZZsh — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 4, 2023

“After several shark sightings and predation in the area, we’ve decided to implement a swimming closure around Great Point until further notice. This is not a decision we’ve made lightly,” Josephine Brennan, manager of coastal studies at Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, said in a statement.

“Visitors’ safety is our utmost concern, especially given the remote location of this beach, should a serious incident occur. We’ll continue to monitor shark activity in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

Great white sharks do not hunt humans

Sharks, even great whites, do not hunt humans purposefully. Instead, they roam the ocean in search of fish and seals to eat (when they’re hungry, of course).

There’s a reason that sharks will congregate around a deceased whale: its blubber, i.e. a large amount of fat. Seals and sea lions, the animals with which sharks confuse humans, are high-fat marine mammals. Humans, on the other hand, have relatively low-fat and high-bone content. We simply don’t fit sharks’ dietary preferences.

The problem is that sharks are a curious species. And unlike their fellow inquisitive sea creature, the orca, sharks don’t avoid potential food they can’t immediately identify.

When checking out potential prey, sharks sometimes have a taste to see if it’s something they want to eat. If they don’t like what they taste, such as when tasting a human, they leave.

Unfortunately, even a “small” bite from a 15-foot, 2,000-pound animal with 300 razor-sharp teeth is going to do some serious damage.

The surge in Cape Cod’s shark and seal populations is a positive sign

Additionally, Cape Cod is believed to have the highest concentration of great white sharks in the world. Its populations of fish and gray seals – a great white’s favorite meal – have rebounded and become healthy once again in recent years, leading to a greater shark population in turn.

A higher shark population combined with a higher number of beachgoers (as the human population grows and the heat of summer takes hold) is naturally going to make an attack statistically more likely.

As a result, the Nantucket beach remains closed – for the time being. While an inconvenience for those hoping for a day in the sand and sun, it’s an undeniably positive turn for marine wildlife.

A healthy shark population is a sign of a healthy ocean. Great white sharks are flocking to the area because they have plenty of food to eat, a sign of healthy prey populations as well. A balanced ecosystem is never a bad thing, even if it means spending fewer days at the beach.

“What we’re seeing at Cape Cod is a re-establishment of the trophic (food) web and what it may have been like before overfishing and the slaughter of many of the animals at the top of the food chain,” Chris Lowe, the director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, told Scientific American.