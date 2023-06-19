Great white shark ‘open completely’ washes ashore hours after orca hunt

Port and Starboard, the pair of male orcas infamous for their shark-hunting prowess, struck again off the coast of South Africa. Following the orcas’ documented hunting spree, a dead great white shark washed ashore, its body “open completely.”

According to the Mossel Bay Oceans Research Institute, Port and Starboard were spotted on Sunday, June 18, the deadly duo hunting an 8-foot great white shark near Cape Town.

This afternoon we witnessed #orcas Port and Starboard hunting around seal island, culminating in a predation by Starboard on a 2.5m great white. Working with @seasearchafrica and GoDive we were able to document the first eye witness account of an orca predation on a great white. pic.twitter.com/z9pSTrrRof — Oceans Research Institute (@oceans_research) June 18, 2023

The next day, a different great white shark washed ashore, suggesting the orca hadn’t stopped after one successful kill.

Orcas are among the most magical creatures of the sea. They’re unbelievably intelligent, remarkably beautiful animals. Their mystique, however, goes much deeper than that, as they’re also incredibly lethal predators.

Port and Starboard change up their hunting strategy

Aside from humans, orcas are the only threat to great white sharks. And unlike great whites, who can be somewhat sloppy in their approach (the reason for shark attacks on humans), orcas hunt with surgical precision.

For Starboard and his hunting partner, Port, this typically means pinpointing a shark’s liver. They tear the fatty organ from its body, leaving the remainder of the corpse intact. Sunday’s hunt, however, went a little differently.

The first shark has washed up on the beach. This is not the one we saw killed by Starboard yesterday, as confirmed by photo ID. @seasearchafrica @ResearchUnit pic.twitter.com/e5OIpk6djF — Oceans Research Institute (@oceans_research) June 19, 2023

Rather than a neat hole where its liver used to be, the shark that washed ashore was “open completely,” a large wound up its underside nearly splitting it in half.

“Even more so than previous times,” Dr. Enrico Gennari, director of the Oceans Research Institute, told Newsweek. “It was almost as if they put a different kind of effort into it.”

“Before, it almost looks like the shark was pushed gently. However, yesterday, the people on the boat [who witnessed the attack] described that the shark breached out of the water almost as if to get away from the orcas, and then the orcas pushed them further. And it lasted a few minutes. And the shark was being dragged around in the mouth. So it seemed like a different type of kill.”

Orcas are far from great white sharks’ greatest threat

Perhaps the most notorious orcas in the sea (though an argument could be made for the Gibraltar Strait pod, thanks to their new hobby of attacking ship rudders), Port and Starboard first appeared off the coast of Cape Town in 2009.

In the years following, researchers assumed that, like most orcas, the duo was hunting marine mammals in the area. In 2015, however, they began to receive reports of the orcas hunting ocean sunfish and copper sharks as well, somewhat unusual prey for the species.

Shortly thereafter, the strangest reports of all began to surface. This ambitious pair of orcas was hunting down great white sharks – their fellow apex predator.

Before the arrival of Port and Starboard, the waters near Cape Town were famous for their thriving great white shark population. Now, great whites don’t dare to enter for fear of falling victim to the liver-eating leviathans.

The orcas’ preference for shark is somewhat concerning to researchers, as great whites are an endangered species. As such, every loss is a terrible one for the ever-shrinking shark population. The far greater concern, however, is the devastating effect humans have on the species.

Gennari explained, for instance, that shark nets in the area kill around 30 sharks annually, which only scratches the surface. While horrifying, it’s nothing compared to the 100 million sharks killed every year by the fishing industry, many of which are great whites.