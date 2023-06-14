Great white sharks aren’t nearly as dangerous as we think, study finds

If you know one shark statistic, it’s this: great whites attack more humans than any other species. That statement, combined with the villainous caricature with which great whites have been shouldered for decades, makes for one terrifying animal.

The truth, however, is that great white sharks aren’t villains or monsters or man-eaters. They’re just animals. And thanks to a new study conducted by researchers in California, we now have even more proof of that fact.

Yes, great whites attack more humans than any other species of shark. But what does that really mean? On average, there are 70 unprovoked attacks total around the world each year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Of these, around six are fatal.

Meanwhile, Americans alone make over 400 million visits to the beach every year. Your chances of falling victim to a shark attack are virtually zero.

On June 2, California State University researchers published a study in the journal PLOS ONE, debunking one of the most harmful wildlife myths to ever become popularized. With any luck, their findings will take us one step further from the assumption that great white sharks are out to get us.

“I think what we’ve finally done is put a nail in the coffin for the old myth that if you’re in the water with a white shark, it’s going to attack you,” study co-author and marine biologist Chris Lowe told Live Science.

Great white sharks and humans share the ocean more often than you think

Despite the risk of a shark attack being close to non-existent, the perceived risk among the public remains high. Researchers believed this was, at least in part, due to the lack of data surrounding shark and human interaction.

The reality is that when you’re in the ocean, you’re in the sharks’ home. It only makes sense that you’re never very far from one, whether you know it or not. As researchers found, the vast majority of shark encounters go completely unnoticed by the human involved.

Every month for two years, researchers flew a drone over southern California beaches. Watching closely, they noted each time they spotted people and every time they saw a great white shark.

On the beaches where great white sharks were most prevalent, they spotted a human-shark interaction on 97% of the days they flew the drone. Over the course of those two years, there was only one unofficial report of a shark bite in the area.

These findings show that shark encounters are extremely common. Researchers would often see sharks right next to, or even underneath, swimmers, who appeared completely unaware of their presence.

“For years, we’ve been saying we really don’t think sharks are as dangerous to people as people think or as they’ve been taught to believe,” Lowe said. “And what this research shows, for the first time, is that that’s true.”