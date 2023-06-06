Great white sharks filmed eating dead humpback whale off the coast of New York

Over the weekend, New York and New Jersey experienced the heartbreaking event of not one but two dead humpback whales floating near the shore. For some in the animal kingdom, including one hungry great white shark, however, it wasn’t a tragedy but an easy meal.

Make no mistake, great whites are athletic, highly skilled hunters capable of ambushing their prey in the blink of an eye. But they also choose their moments carefully.

A shark won’t eat if it’s not hungry, for instance, hunting is a lot of work! Additionally, if easier prey presents itself, a shark will choose it over a more challenging meal.

The doctors of the sea, part of sharks’ role in the marine ecosystem is maintaining the overall health of the ocean by eating marine life that’s ill, injured, or already dead.

So when this great white shark came upon a deceased humpback whale, it couldn’t resist taking a few bites of blubber.

Marine biologist Christopher Paparo, also known as Fish Guy Photos, filmed the shark’s macabre meal on May 31.

“On Wednesday I was notified of a dead humpback whale floating 5 miles south of East Hampton. I went to check it out and found this decent sized (near 10 feet) great white feeding on the carcass,” Paparo wrote in a Facebook post. “If you watch to the end, you’ll see it chomp away and take off a huge chunk of blubber.”

The next day, the videographer returned to check on the humpback whale’s corpse, finding another shark taking advantage of a quick lunch. “This is a different shark from the one in the previous post,” he clarified.

Great white sharks did not play a role in the humpback whales’ death

Typically, even a great white won’t go after a whale. Humpback whales are not only far larger than sharks but can inflict serious damage with a swipe of their tails.

In rare instances, sharks have been known to prey upon injured or entangled whales, playing their role as the ocean’s doctors. Bringing down a healthy, live whale, however, is a far more daunting task.

So, while the great white sharks weren’t going to pass up an easy meal, they had no part in the whale’s death. Instead, experts suspect both humpback whales died as a result of blunt force trauma following separate but similar boat collisions.

The whale scavenged by the sharks was a 47-foot male. After towing the whale to shore, wildlife officials conducted a necropsy, during which they found the cetacean had bruising on the blubber and muscle on both sides of his head.

The other deceased humpback, a 28-foot female, floated near the shore of New Jersey. In a similar sequence of events, officials towed her to shore and conducted an examination. She, too, showed evidence of blunt force trauma from a boat strike.

“While these whales were seen on the same day, their different levels of decomposition indicates that these strandings were not related,” NOAA clarified.