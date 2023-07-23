Great white sharks hunt among thousands of fish in stunning drone footage

While filming just off the coast of a New York beach, photographer and drone specialist Joanna Steidle captured incredible footage of a gang of great white sharks feeding in an enormous school of fish.

With nearly a decade of experience piloting drones, Steidle uses her well-honed skill to observe the marine wildlife of the Hamptons, turning these observations into stunning photos and videos which she shares on her Instagram, hamptonsdroneart, and which have since caught the attention of National Geographic.

Through the years, the drone pilot has captured mesmerizing footage of the many gentle whales, clever dolphins, and sleek stingrays that inhabit the warm coastal waters of the North Atlantic.

In one of her most recent trips to the sea, however, Steidle had a specific subject in mind: sharks. And it didn’t take her long to find them.

Launching her drone high in the air, Steidle filmed as a small group of sharks swam mere yards from the shore, the predators slowly carving their way through a dense cloud of fish. Though she couldn’t immediately identify the species, she was told by a local expert that they were juvenile great white sharks.

“It’s almost like falling in love,” the videographer gushed to BBC regarding the unbelievable sights she’s so often privileged to witness. “Your heart starts pounding. You just want to get as close as you possibly can.”

“Oh my gosh, it’s a whole new world. It’s a whole new perspective. It gives you a sense of how little we actually know.”

The great white shark population is booming in the North Atlantic

Her strategy, Steidle says, is simple: follow the bait. After launching her drone, she flies toward the large bait balls off the coast. With thousands upon thousands of fish schooling together, they’re not hard to spot, even from hundreds of feet in the air.

Upon spotting a bait ball, she goes low. And there, amongst the near-endless swarm of fish, she often finds predators taking advantage. Though she’s seen aquatic hunters of all shapes and sizes, great white shark sightings are the most exciting.

“The way they move and the way they interact with the species around them is fascinating,” Steidle said. “It’s like they’re sharing a big buffet.”

According to Steidle, she’s seen a major boom in the local shark population, specifically in the last five years. Oftentimes, she spots them just 20 to 30 feet from shore. This makes perfect sense, as the North Atlantic’s great white shark population has indeed enjoyed an increase in recent years.

The videographer attributed this boom to a rise in the number of bait fish. Again, this is absolutely correct. Just as sharks have increased, so have the populations of gray seals and other prey.

The Hamptons’ neighboring seaside destination, Cape Cod, is now a hot spot for great white sharks. Though this can sometimes mean less swimming for humans, it’s an incredible conservation success story for wildlife.

“What we’re seeing at Cape Cod is a reestablishment of the trophic (food) web and what it may have been like before overfishing and the slaughter of many of the animals at the top of the food chain,” Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, told Scientific American.