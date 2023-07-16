Great white sharks filmed sharing waves with surfers in California

Drone footage taken at a popular California beach captured at least four juvenile great white sharks swimming alongside surfers – sometimes mere feet from their boards.

The footage was posted on Sunday by wildlife photographer Kevin Christopherson, who had just visited San Onofre State Beach, a popular San Diego surf destination, with his drone.

As the video shows, several juvenile sharks casually explore the waters surrounding around a dozen surfers, all of whom appear completely unaware of the predator’s presence. According to the videographer, there were four, if not five, sharks in total.

Though perhaps somewhat startling, evidence of sharks and surfers sharing waves comes as no surprise. Southern California has become a popular nursing area for great white sharks, who spend the first few years of their lives near the shore before venturing into deeper waters in adulthood.

Additionally, a recent study conducted in the area showed that those of us who venture into the ocean spend far more time in the presence of great white sharks than we realize.

In fact, researchers reported that, in their multi-year study, they spotted humans and great whites swimming near each other 97 percent of the time. The sharks generally came closest to paddleboarders and surfers but in some instances cruised directly under swimmers without their notice.

Great white shark sightings spark swimming advisory on California beach

A nearby beach in SoCal experienced similar sightings, sparking an advisory warning swimmers to enter the waters at their own risk. These sightings took place at Black’s Beach, about 45 miles south of San Onofre.

At around 12:15 pm on Friday, lifeguards in a boat 100 yards from shore spotted three juvenile great white sharks stretching six, eight, and nine feet in length. All three were feeding on the carcass of a sea lion.

Though they showed no interest in nearby swimmers or exhibited any aggressive behavior, it’s always wise to exercise caution around wildlife, especially when they’re feeding.

“State lifeguards were notified because of proximity,” San Diego Fire-Rescue explained in a Facebook post. “Signs were posted along the beach a mile in each direction from where the sharks were seen. While these sharks were not exhibiting any aggressive behavior toward humans at the time of the sighting, lifeguards recommend exercising caution.”

As we’ve always known and the recent California study proved, sharks pose little threat to humans. Even great white sharks, who top the list of species involved in unprovoked attacks, very rarely show any interest in humans whatsoever.

Some of a great white’s favorite foods include seals, sea lions, and whale carcasses, all of which share one thing in common: a high amount of fat. With our relatively high bone, low fat content, humans don’t fit what sharks are looking for in a meal.

Unprovoked shark attacks are the result of mistaken identity. A shark approaches a human thinking it’s a seal or sea lion and takes a taste. Realizing its mistake, it swims away. Unfortunately, with 300 teeth and a bite force of around 4,000 PSI, even a “small” bite can cause serious damage.