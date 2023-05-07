Greater kudu filmed headbutting ‘touron’ attempting to feed it

When it comes to pets, most of us have at least decent etiquette. Never feed someone else’s dog without their permission, always offer a hand to sniff before petting, you know the drill. For some reason, however, when it comes to wildlife, all logic goes out the window. Because while it should be common sense not to hand-feed a 500-pound greater kudu, this woman still tried it – and received a headbutt strong enough to knock her to the ground in return.

Now, did this woman have bad intentions for the greater kudu? No, of course not. She thought he would be overjoyed at the…fruit? she was attempting to feed it.

The woman was so certain that the animal would respond positively, in fact, that she seems genuinely shocked by his aggressive response. “Why did he do that?!” she says incredulously as she attempts to regain her footing.

A man chuckles behind the camera in response, adding that she should’ve thrown the food to the kudu rather than trying to hand-feed it. She obviously wasn’t seriously injured, so it was a little funny, admittedly. But it could’ve ended so much worse.

Male greater kudu have spiral horns atop their heads capable of growing to almost 6 feet in length. Luckily, they don’t typically use them in defense, but it wouldn’t be pleasant to be hit with one, even accidentally.

Not to mention, they don’t need their horns to inflict damage (clearly). At anywhere from 400 to 600 pounds and over 5 feet tall at the shoulder, a greater kudu bull packs a serious punch.

Keep your distance from greater kudu (and all forms of wildlife)

Harassing any animal is a bad idea. Harassing one that regularly engages in brutal dominance battles with other bulls by locking horns and shoving with all their might is a really bad idea.

Again, this woman wasn’t trying to harass the greater kudu. She was trying to be kind. Wildlife of all forms, however, have a very different idea of what qualifies as a threat than we do.

More often than not, what we view as our very own Disney princess moment with a majestic animal is actually stressful or terrifying for the creature we hope to befriend.

Because of this, it’s important to always give wildlife their space. No matter the species, no matter the size, no matter the temperament.

The best way to show your appreciation and admiration for your favorite animal is to leave it alone. Enjoy the view from afar! We all have high-definition cameras in our back pockets, pull yours out and zoom on in.

Allowing wildlife to maintain their personal space allows us to experience the wonders of nature in person while keeping the animal comfortable and at ease. Sure, you might never know what a greater kudu feels like, but you won’t go viral online for getting headbutted by one, either.