Green Snake Coiled on Bike Frame Terrifies Homeowner

For many of us, sifting through the garage is a little like a dusty treasure hunt, you never know what you might find. While searching her garage, one woman found something entirely unexpected and little frightening – a green snake coiled around the frame of her bike.

Startled by its surprise visitor, the snake stared directly at the woman, locking eyes with her as she considered her next move. Taking care not to provoke the scaly trespasser, the woman left the garage and contacted professional snake catcher Tim Hudson to retrieve it.

Arriving at the property, Hudson quickly realized that the snake was a 3-foot green tree snake, a perfectly harmless species found throughout the north and east coasts of Australia.

Though they prefer woodlands and rainforests, the green tree snake often ventures into residential gardens. They sometimes even find their way inside and use the homeowner’s toilet bowl as their personal swimming pool.

“They are extremely common in spring,” Hudson told Newsweek. “We have caught up to 8 at a time in mating balls in the roof space.”

On the smaller side when it comes to snakes, the green tree snake stretches up to 5 feet in length but with a very slender frame. Their bodies range from golden yellow to bright green all the way to black, sometimes even blue. It’s typically pale yellow on the belly, but not always.

Green Snakes Are Harmless, But Proceed With Caution Anyway

With such a wide range in appearance, it’s important to contact a professional rather than attempting to handle it yourself, as it’s easy to mistake one species for another. The green vine snake, for instance, can be incredibly similar to the tree snake in both size and appearance. This species, however, is venomous, unlike the tree snake.

Then there’s the eastern brown snake, another reptile similar in size to the tree snake. Approaching an eastern brown thinking it’s a harmless green snake can be deadly.

With potent venom and a temperamental disposition, the eastern brown can kill an adult human within 30 minutes with a single bite. The skittish species is responsible for more snake bite fatalities than any other snake in Australia.

“The biggest issue [with green tree snakes] is misidentification,” Hudson said. “That’s why it’s essential to leave them to the professionals.”

More often than not, the green tree snake is “very inquisitive and friendly towards people,” but that doesn’t mean it won’t bite on occasion. When threatened, however, they’re more likely to act aggressively than actually be aggressive.

When frightened, it rears up into a defensive position and puffs out its throat while releasing a strong-smelling musk. They might also display the blue flecks decorating their skin between their scales.