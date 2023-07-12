Grizzly bear approaches hikers in Glacier National Park: footage

“That’s a grizzly right behind you, dude,” a hiker says as the bear walks the trail amid steep Glacier National Park terrain.

Bears often use the trails we humans blaze through wild spaces. Whether it’s a U.S. Forest Service maintenance walk or a well-known hiking trail in Glacier National Park, bruins use them as highways.

The latter was filmed by wildlife photographer Steve Franklin while in the park this week. Dozens of hikers were present, and became intensely aware of the grizzly. Steep, rocky terrain to both sides of the trail left them nowhere to go, however.

Thankfully, none of the Glacier visitors are seen running. This can (and does) immediately trigger a bear’s chase instinct. And there’s no outrunning these immense, powerful predators.

ABC 7 reports the incident Tuesday, citing Franklin as saying “the bear was using the same trail as the hikers.”

But like most bears, this grizzly was simply out in his home and had no interest in encountering humans. As soon as she/he found a way out, the bear changed direction and left the hikers to the trail.

With quite a few people present, this was a likely outcome. Traveling in groups is one of the top survival tactics in bear country. Even grizzlies, as imposing as they are, will prefer not to mess with a large group of humans.

Still, safety is paramount in bear country, especially in Glacier National Park where around 300 territorial grizzlies roam.

What to do if a grizzly bear approaches

As the Montana national park explains, “Never intentionally get close to a bear. Individual bears have their own personal space requirements, which vary depending on their mood.”

Bear behavior is as varied as us humans, and each will react differently. “Their behavior cannot be predicted,” Glacier emphasizes. “All bears are dangerous and should be respected.”

If you encounter a bear inside the minimum recommended safe distance (100 yards; 91 m), you can decrease your risk by following these guidelines:

If a bear or other animal is moving in your direction on a trail, get out of its way and let it pass.

If you can move away, do so. If moving away appears to agitate the bear, stop. In general, bears show agitation by swaying their heads, huffing, and clacking their teeth. Lowered head and laid-back ears also indicate aggression. Bears may stand on their hind legs or approach to get a better view, but these actions are not necessarily signs of aggression. The bear may not have identified you as a person and may be unable to smell or hear you from a distance. Help the bear recognize you as a friendly human. Talk quietly. Do not run! Back away slowly. Stop if it seems to agitate the bear. Use your peripheral vision. Bears may interpret direct eye contact as threatening. Continue to move away as the situation allows.

If a bear appears intent on approaching you, your group, or your campsite in a non-defensive manner (not showing signs of agitation), gather your group together, make noise, and try to discourage the bear from further approaching. Prepare to deploy your bear spray. If you are preparing or consuming food, secure it. DO NOT LET THE BEAR GET YOUR FOOD!

If a bear approaches in a defensive manner (appears agitated and/or charges), stop. Do not run. Talk quietly to the bear. Prepare to deploy your bear spray. If contact appears imminent and you do not have bear spray, protect your chest and abdomen by falling to the ground on your stomach, clasp your hands around the back of your neck, and leave your pack on for protection. If the bear attempts to roll you over, try to stay on your stomach. If the attack is defensive, the bear will leave once it recognizes you are not a threat. If the attack is prolonged, FIGHT BACK!

Glacier National Park also recommends carrying bear spray at all times. For tips on how to use it properly, see our Yellowstone Bear Biologist demonstrates proper use of bear spray next.