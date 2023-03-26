The Grizzly Bears of Grand Teton National Park are Waking Up

Springtime is taking hold in Jackson Hole, and the first grizzly bear of the 2023 season has been spotted in Grand Teton National Park.

This year’s inaugural Teton sighting comes just two weeks after the first grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park by a wildlife biologist. Last year, the first bear sighting in the Jackson Hole area was earlier, too, coming on March 13.

This big fella is still on schedule, though. In Grand Teton, adult male grizzlies typically emerge from hibernation in March. Females with young, however, usually wait until April or early May to make their appearance. All bruins are incredibly hungry after their long winter’s nap (to put it lightly), and springtime means embarking on their first quests for food in months. Any available food sources, including animals that died over the winter, are on the table. In fact, it’s not uncommon for grizzly bears to become full-on scavengers during this time.

The last thing a Grand Teton National Park visitor needs to run into is a hungry grizzly, however. In kind, NPS is reminding everyone to be “bear aware” and take precautions to reduce the risk of bear-human conflicts. This includes securing any attractants, such as food or trash, that may lure bears into populated areas (more on this below).

Grizzly Bear Safety in Grand Teton National Park

While our focus is on grizzlies, it’s important to know that both black and grizzly bears live throughout Grand Teton and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In fact, “Some of the most popular trails travel through excellent bear habitat,” the park cites. It is always possible to encounter a bear when hiking in the national park.

These basic tips will help keep you safe in Grand Teton:

Never intentionally get close to a bear Individual bears have their own personal space requirements that vary depending on their mood Each bear will react differently and a bear’s behavior cannot be predicted All bears are wild and dangerous and should be respected equally

Keep children close by and hike in groups Avoid hiking early in the morning, late in the day, or after dark The use of personal audio devices (and headphones) is strongly discouraged

Keep your pack with you at all times It’s ok to bring food while day hiking, but make sure to keep it with you at all times Never allow a bear to get human food If approached by a bear while eating, put food away and retreat to a safe distance Never throw your pack or food at a bear in an attempt to distract it, or abandon food because of an approaching bear Bears that receive human foods often become aggressive and must be killed



If visiting the park this spring, please read Grand Teton’s full bear safety page to prepare.

To plan the ultimate Teton trip, see our Top 10 Things to Do in Grand Teton National Park next.