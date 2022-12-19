Haleakalā National Park Closes Its Gates Due to ‘Severe Weather’

Right now, Haleakalā National Park is experiencing extreme winds and a flood watch, and in order to keep staff and visitors safe, park officials have closed the Summit District and the Pīpīwai Trail in the Kīpahulu District.

According to WeatherWX, “A strong front will move across the main Hawaiian Islands, and generate periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms through tonight. Although individual showers will tend to move quickly, intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will lead to increased potential for flash flooding.”

The area is also experiencing wind speeds between 60 and 80 miles per hour. The flood watch and high wind alert will continue for Haleakalā National Park through early Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, national park officials have canceled all sunrise reservations for Monday, December 19.

The closure will stay in effect until conditions improve later this week. Haleakalā National Park advised visitors to keep a close eye on weather updates and current conditions through the National Weather Service.

Haleakalā National Park Officials Urge Motorists to Slow Down Following Nēnē Deaths

Once Haleakalā National Park reopens, visitors will still need to use caution on the roads, but not for any weather-related reasons. Rather, this warning has to do with the native residents of the island.

According to an official release earlier this year, vehicles traveling through the park struck and killed two nēnēs, otherwise known as Hawaiian geese that flourish strictly on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, Molokai, and Hawaiʻi. However, fast-moving motorists and low visibility have proven to be fatal for these creatures, especially during nesting season.

“Nēnē nesting season occurs from October to May,” the park explained. “Weather conditions at the summit of Haleakalā such as wind, rain, and poor visibility can make spotting nēnē difficult.”

What was even more heartbreaking about the death of one of these island birds was the fact that its lifelong mate began searching for her. Biologists observed the lone male calling out for its female companion near where the female died.

“During nesting season, when a nēnē loses its mate it usually results in total failure for that nēnē family. Any goslings that need rearing are likely to perish without both of its nēnē parents,” said Wildlife Biologist Joy Tamayose. “It may have a chance to find a mate before the next nesting season to try again, but we have observed that nēnē usually do not find another mate for the remainder of the nesting season,” Tamayose said.

The best way from preventing this tragedy from recurring is to obey speed limits and road signs while exploring Haleakalā National Park. In addition, park officials reminded folks to keep wildlife wild “by not feeding them. Feeding wildlife attracts them to hazardous locations like roadways or parking lots and can put them in dangerous situations.”