Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water.

Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.

As car after car pulled into the parking areas of Lake Pepin, the fishermen eventually ran out of safe spaces to leave their cars. With the parking lots full, six drivers made the ill-advised decision to pull onto the surface of the frozen lake.

The trucks and SUVs placed around 50,000 pounds of pressure on a small area of ice. What happened next, then, shouldn’t be all that surprising. The weight of the vehicles shattered the ice, and one by one, the trucks sank beneath the surface.

“I was out maybe a quarter-mile out. And I had 12 inches of ice out there,” ice fisher Brock Smith told KKTV. Though his car was parked safely in the parking lot, he watched in horror as his companions’ vehicles disappeared beneath the ice.

“I felt bad for them,” he said. “Because, I mean, it could happen to anybody, and they didn’t know they shouldn’t have been parking out there.”

Minnesota DNR Advises Against Parking on Frozen Lakes

According to Smith, he left his car on the ice the week before without issue. Six cars, however, is a far greater amount of weight, nearly impossible for any amount of ice to hold. “Somebody came and parked next to me,” Smith said. “And I came and did the long walk and moved my vehicle to a parking spot. So that could have been my truck out there.”

For the experienced Minnesota ice fisher, this weekend’s incident is a clear indication the frozen lake needs signage to warn unsuspecting drivers against parking on the surface.

“The season really it’s always like this,” he said. “So that’s why you see a lot of foot traffic and snowmobiles and four-wheelers. And we all wish and wait for us to be able to drive out there.”

A minimum of 12 inches of ice is required for safe parking on frozen lakes, per the Minnesota DNR. They added, however, that driving and parking on ice should be avoided altogether when possible.

“While no ice is 100 percent safe, please use caution anytime you venture onto lake ice or river ice, especially at night,” the local sheriff’s department said in a subsequent statement. “Refrain from driving on ice whenever possible. If you must drive a vehicle, keep your windows down and be prepared to leave it in a hurry.”