Hammerhead shark filmed following paddleboarder in rare sighting

While making her way from the Bahamas to Florida with nothing but a paddleboard between herself and the deep ocean below, Malea Tribble received an unexpected visitor: a great hammerhead shark.

A resident of Fort Lauderdale, Tribble was making the marathon trek as part of the Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis event, an annual “adventurous 80-mile paddle challenge” celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Tribble is no stranger to the sea, having participated three times and paddled twice in the event, but this was the first time she experienced a rather startling wildlife encounter along the way.

The hammerhead shark appeared as the team was about halfway across the Gulf Stream, with neither the launching point nor the destination visible. In fact, Tribble, her relay partner, and her spotter – her husband Ricky – were out of sight of land altogether.

Ricky was on a boat nearby to ensure her safety when he spotted a large dorsal fin rising up behind the paddleboard. Doing his best not to frighten her, he instructed her to come to the side of the boat, which she was able to do without incident.

“We are grateful Malea was not harmed and so proud of the calm and disciplined response the Tribbles had during the situation as paddle mentors in this event, providing a great example of how to handle close encounters like this,” Crossing for CF founder Travis Suit said in a Facebook post. “We are visitors when we are in the ocean, it’s really their home, so it’s to be expected.”

The hammerhead shark posed little threat to the paddleboarder

After circling the boat for a moment, the hammerhead shark swam away, leaving the rattled humans behind. But what was it doing? Did it consider eating the paddleboarder?

First, contrary to popular belief, sharks do not circle their prey before attacking. In circling the boat, the hammerhead had no ill intent. It was simply curious, observing the deep sea intruder from all angles to determine what exactly it was looking at.

The animal was likely doing the same with the paddleboarder. It was undoubtedly a strange sight for a hammerhead shark. How often does a paddleboard appear that far out into the ocean?

To be clear, the competitors made the right call. It’s always a good idea to exercise caution around wildlife, as just about any species can attack when threatened. That said, the paddleboarder wasn’t in a great amount of danger.

Had Malea Tribble fallen into the water, for instance, the hammerhead likely would’ve been frightened enough to swim away.

Unlike great white sharks, who sometimes mistake humans for seals and other prey animals, there was virtually no risk of the hammerhead making such an error.

Hammerheads eat stingrays, not paddleboarders

As their anatomy suggests, great hammerheads are primarily bottom feeders. They scour the seafloor for their favorite snack – stingrays – for which they’re specialized to hunt.

When they’re not eating stingrays, they’re munching on squid, lobsters, and skates, none of which even remotely resemble humans.

Because of this (and the fact that sharks, in general, don’t enjoy the taste of human), hammerhead shark attacks are virtually unheard of. The seldom few that have happened in the last 100 years were not fatal.

Looking back on the encounter, Malea Tribble understands that the shark wasn’t out to get her. At no point did she even feel she was in danger. “None of us felt unsafe,” she said. “We felt calm. I didn’t have time to allow myself to be scared.”

“Even an encounter as unique as mine, would not deter me from competing in The Crossing again,” Tribble continued. “I faced a huge fear of mine, and came out stronger than I ever thought I would be. And in reality, it was not as scary as I anticipated.”