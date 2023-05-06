Hammerhead shark filmed hunting among thousands of blacktip sharks

When it comes to hammerhead sharks, humans can breathe a sigh of relief. Since 1900, there have been a mere 16 incidents between humans and hammerheads. Blacktip sharks, on the other hand, aren’t so lucky.

On a typical day, a hammerhead shark exploring the sea won’t chow down on a blacktip. The bulk of their diet is made up of smaller prey including stingrays, fish, octopus, and squid.

But when a massive shiver of blacktips are all swimming together in one place? The opportunity is just too good to pass up.

Every winter, thousands of blacktip sharks migrate to South Florida in search of warmer waters and a more abundant food source. And lurking nearby to take advantage of the swarm of small sharks? The far larger and more powerful hammerhead.

Now, the hammerhead’s size doesn’t necessarily mean they have an advantage over the blacktip sharks. The cunning blacktip is actually a relatively difficult meal for hammerheads to capture.

Hammerhead sharks are ten times larger than blacktips

Quick size breakdown. The average adult hammerhead shark is a mighty 15 feet in length, depending on the gender (females are quite a bit larger than their male counterparts), and weighs in at 500 pounds.

Minuscule by comparison, the slender blacktip is around 5 feet long and tips the scales at just 40 pounds. This means hammerheads are over ten times larger than blacktip sharks in weight and 3 times larger in length.

Keep in mind that these numbers represent averages. The longest hammerhead shark on record was 20 feet in length. Meanwhile, the heaviest was close to 1,000 pounds – a staggering 25 times larger than a blacktip shark.

Putting ourselves in a blacktip’s shoes, that’s a pretty intimidating picture. Thanks to their small size, however, blacktips can venture much further into the shallows than is safe for the prowling predator. And to avoid becoming dinner, they’ll swim almost all the way to shore.

“I’m always shocked to see how difficult it is for the hammerheads to actually catch the blacktips,” Joshua Jorgensen, founder of BlacktipH Fishing and videographer of the stunning footage, told Huffpost.

“The hammerheads try very hard and fail 95% of the time. It’s also very incredible to see how shallow a 1,000-pound shark will go to try and eat another shark.”

Both hammerheads and blacktips help maintain the balance of nature

The hammerhead shark, of course, can’t get all the blacktips. Or even more than one. Despite their reputation as bottomless eating machines, sharks only eat when they’re hungry and stop eating the moment they’re full.

Unfortunately for the blacktips, however, the opposite is also true. Though the vast majority escape the hammerhead shark unscathed, they can’t all get away. One unlucky blacktip does fall victim to the massive predator. But that’s just nature!

While blacktip sharks munch on weak and sick fish, helping to preserve the overall health of the sea, hammerhead sharks keep the blacktip populations under control. For a healthy ecosystem, both prey and predator must do their part in maintaining the balance of marine life.