Hammerhead shark filmed hunting stingray near family’s boat

While spending a day on the water with his young sons, a Florida fisherman caught an incredible sight on video: a large hammerhead shark hunting down a stingray, both predator and prey swimming directly under their boat.

As the footage begins, it’s clear the family spotted the shark first. “He’s coming back at the boat!” says Gabriel Arrington, the fisherman behind the camera. As the shark swims nearer, they realize it isn’t simply exploring the shallow water, it’s hunting a stingray.

The stingray comes hurtling past the boat at full speed, trying its best to outrun the massive predator. The ray keeps close to the surface, hoping to evade the bottom-feeding hammerhead. Ultimately, however, its evasive efforts were in vain. The hammerhead shark catches up to the ray, pulling it underwater and devouring its meal.

“One of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in the wild,” Arrington wrote in an Instagram post documenting the chase. “Monster Hammerhead Shark Hunting and Killing a Stingray right under our boat in 6ft of water!”

In the video, one of the boys speculated that the shark had already attacked the stingray, saying the hammerhead “bit its tail off.” It’s certainly possible that the hunt had begun long before the fisherman started recording, as stingrays can typically outrun their primary predators.

Capable of reaching a top swimming speed of 30 mph, stingrays are quite a bit faster than hammerheads, which can swim up to 25 mph.

Hammerhead sharks are perfectly adapted to stingray hunting

With that speed difference, it doesn’t immediately make a lot of sense that stingrays are a hammerhead’s favorite meal. Hammerhead sharks, however, possess a secret weapon: electrical sensors.

Using this sixth sense, a hammerhead can find food on the ocean floor without actually seeing it. All living creatures, even humans, give off small electrical pulses. Sharks and skates use these pulses to their advantage with a network of organs called ampullae of Lorenzini.

As the shark or skate swims, this network of organs constantly surveys the electrical fields in the surrounding water. Think of it as a built-in metal detector, except instead of treasures, it’s used to find food.

A hammerhead shark, for example, will prowl the seafloor in search of stingrays. Many times, their prey is buried under the sand, hiding from sharks and other predators. The sand does little to protect the ray, however, as the shark’s special sensors allow it to find the ray without laying eyes on it.

Using its wide head, the hammerhead shark ambushes the hidden ray by pinning it to the seafloor. Perfectly adapted for ray hunting, the shark then uses the mouth on the underside of its head to feast on its prey, biting pieces off until the ray is no more.

In general, sharks consume between 0.5 and 3 percent of their total body weight daily. Depending on the weight of the hammerhead, it might eat once more before the day is done.