Hammerhead shark filmed swimming ‘right to the land’ at Texas beach

A trip to the beach comes with the inherent risk of a shark encounter, as it does any other species of sea life native to the area. Spotting a hammerhead shark within feet of the shore, however, is a wild experience no matter where you are.

While spending an afternoon at San Luis Pass Beach, on Galveston Island’s West End, Texas resident Jason Schilling spotted a hammerhead swimming in such shallow water that the entire upper half of its body was exposed to the sea air.

“Dude, look at that frickin’ thing,” he said in a TikTok video of the encounter. “What the hell? This thing came up right to the land. That’s crazy. I didn’t know they go that shallow.”

Now, it’s important to note that swimming is prohibited in San Luis Pass, so the presence of the hammerhead shark shouldn’t affect beachgoers. Sharks are the least of swimmers’ concern in the area, as the unforgiving tide can and will pull even a skilled swimmer out to sea.

At least 50 people have died in the San Luis Pass current. Though fishing is still permitted, swimming, and even wading, comes with a hefty fine of $500 and a misdemeanor charge.

Let’s say, however, that it was a designated swimming area. Would the hammerhead shark pose a threat to swimmers?

How dangerous are hammerhead sharks?

Despite their fearsome appearance, hammerhead sharks aren’t known to be an overly aggressive species. In fact, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF), there’s never been a fatal hammerhead attack on a human.

This data goes back hundreds of years, so when they say never, they mean never. For those wondering, the total number of attacks is just 18.

That said, just because there’s no need to be overly concerned when spotting a hammerhead doesn’t mean you should ever approach one. Like any species of wildlife, hammerhead sharks can become frightened and attack when threatened.

Should you ever come across a hammerhead while swimming, give it plenty of space. When in doubt, leave the water entirely.

Hammerheads swim in the shallows so often they get sun tans

While hammerhead sharks, especially great hammerheads, look a little too big for the shallows, that’s where they prefer to be!

As their anatomy suggests, hammerheads feed on bottom-dwelling sea life, such as octopuses, squid, and shellfish. By hanging out in shallow water, they can hunt their favorite snacks with ease.

Hammerheads spend so much time near the surface, in fact, that they actually get sun tans! With enough exposure to the sun, a hammerhead shark will turn from light beige to a deep chocolate brown.

In other fish, a high amount of sun exposure can lead to skin cancer. Sharks, however, have no such issues from too many rays.

“As far as I’m aware, sharks appear very robust to skin damage and disease,” Michael Sweet, lead author of a study on shark tanning, told NBC.

“There have been a lot of attempts to induce melanomas in sharks to no effect. I don’t know what makes shark skin so special, but it definitely needs to be studied.”