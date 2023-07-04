Hammerhead sharks filmed near swimmers at two Florida beaches

While enjoying the surf and sun on Fourth of July weekend, a group of swimmers at a Florida beach received an unexpected visitor: a large hammerhead shark that ventured to the shallows to feed.

The startling incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Perdido Key, a barrier island on the Florida panhandle. Onlookers screamed “Shark!” and urged others out of the water as the hammerhead swam within five to 10 yards of the shore.

The summer months are a common time for shark sightings as the apex predators migrate toward the poles in search of cooler water. They return in the winter as they flee their now-frigid summer waters, but the beach isn’t exactly a popular destination for humans during the coldest months of the year.

The spike in sightings in summer is due to both sharks and humans flocking to the beach in droves. While hammerheads and other sharks often stay out of sight, they will sometimes venture toward shore to follow prey fish.

This particular shark was in such shallow waters its entire dorsal fin was above the surface, its caudal fin making violent splashes as it tore through the sea chasing its prey.

The second hammerhead shark sighting of the holiday week

Perdido Key beachgoers’ close encounter with a hammerhead shark actually marked the second of the holiday week. On Monday, another hammerhead ventured close to swimmers, this time at Florida’s Navarre Beach, around 40 miles east of Perdido Key.

“It all happened so fast! A dolphin was actually side by side with the shark at first and then just disappeared,” Cristy Cox, who captured the hammerhead shark footage, told WEAR News. “The shark was just trying to feed as they are expected and just passed by swimmers.”

“Everyone was stunned as it moved down the beach chasing the school of fish. We all just have to remember this is natural and we are in their home, so stay alert!”

This beachgoer is absolutely correct. Giving wildlife their space is always the right call – and when it comes to sharks, that means getting out of the water. However, this hammerhead shark had no interest in the swimmers whatsoever.

Hammerhead shark attacks are virtually unheard of. According to the International Shark Attack File, there have been just 18 incidents involving humans in recorded history, none of which were fatal.

Like most sharks, hammerheads are aggressive hunters. But they feed on small fish, octopuses, squid, crustaceans, and their favorite food, stingrays, not humans. In fact, their anatomy is specialized for ray hunting!

Using their wide, hammer-shaped head, hammerheads scan the ocean floor for food. Using its ampullae of Lorenzini, a group of sensory organs that allow the shark to detect electrical fields produced by prey, the shark can easily spot stingrays – even those hiding under the sand.

Among the most identifiable species of shark, hammerheads come in a wide variety of sizes. The largest among them – the great hammerhead – however, can grow up to 20 feet in length and weigh an astonishing 1,000 pounds.