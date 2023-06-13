Hammerhead sharks surround group of boaters in ‘dramatic’ footage

While anchored off Robinson Island, a popular destination for sun-seekers in Orange Beach, Alabama, a mixture of panic, surprise, and amusement broke out amongst a large group of boaters when a school of hammerhead sharks appeared in the water below.

The unexpected wildlife encounter, which took place on Saturday, June 10, saw a number of swimmers leaping back into the boats in fear as around 8 hammerhead sharks casually approached in the shallow water.

“All of a sudden we started hearing people say shark, shark, and then everybody started getting on the boat,” Paul Hubble, a beachgoer in the water at the time, told WLBT. “People thought they were fixing to get eaten alive or something.”

“I walked around the boat and noticed they were hammerheads. You could tell they were feeding on something and doing their thing. Everybody was climbing all over boats and stuff. It was very dramatic to see, for sure, in probably like 2 feet of water, if that.”

Maintain a safe distance from all wildlife, including hammerhead sharks

Watching a group of large sharks approach can be intimidating, but those on the boats had nothing to fear from the wandering hammerheads.

Largely considered harmless, the species isn’t aggressive toward humans. There has never been a deadly hammerhead attack and only a small number of attacks overall.

That said, it’s always a good idea to give wildlife their space, regardless of the species. If an animal approaches, it’s our responsibility to reestablish the appropriate amount of space.

Calmly returning to the boats was the right move. But with the hammerhead sharks swimming toward him, Paul Hubble stayed behind in the waist-deep water to better enjoy the rare experience.

The boater didn’t splash, move around, or attempt to pet the sharks, however, remaining respectful of the slow-moving predators. “I’ve never seen that,” he explained. “Every weekend for years I’ve come out and I’ve never seen sharks come up like that.”

Always remember the sea belongs to the sharks

As the Alabama boater explained, the hammerhead sharks stayed in a group as they explored the area surrounding Robinson Island. “They were good-sized,” he said. “There was one that had to be every bit of 8 to 10 feet and the smallest one maybe 6 to 10 feet.”

After around 10 minutes of swimming serenely around the boats, the school departed, never once acknowledging the shrieks and commotion coming from the boats above.

With the seemingly never-ending stream of footage depicting the disturbing treatment of wildlife hitting the internet, it’s refreshing to see an encounter handled correctly. Despite their obvious discomfort, no one attempted to harm or harass the hammerhead sharks in any way.

There’s no better way to spend a hot summer day than in the ocean. It’s important to always remember, however, that the ocean belongs to the sea creatures who live there, including sharks.

“I think everybody needs to know that when we go down there, we’re in their world,” Hubble said wisely. “So they live there. That happens so rarely. People need to know it’s a fun place to go, you need to keep going. That’s their world.”