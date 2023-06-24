Harbor seal follows diver in California: ‘He wants to boop the camera’

While exploring the ocean off the coast of San Diego, California, a diver had a surprise encounter with a harbor seal, who followed him through coral as he swam near the sea floor.

For the diver, Michael Boyd, an interest in the ocean began above the surface with surfing. After many years catching waves, he decided “it was time to dip [his] head below the surface” and took up freediving.

With 4 years of diving under his belt, Boyd has collected a wealth of wildlife encounters, particularly with the area’s abundant seal and sea lion populations, which he shares across social media.

Now, many of these are filmed with a zoom lens from a safe distance. Recently, however, a harbor seal gave him little choice, as it swam up behind him before using its nose to inspect his camera.

“Something was following me,” the diver captioned the TikTok video documenting the experience. “It’s Oreo! He wants to boop the camera.”

#sealtok ♬ Golden Hour: Piano Version (Cover) – Andy Morris @michaelboyyd when you know you’re being followed *** if a seal comes up to you never touch them or try to pet them. Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Seals can and will bite. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom! The encounter is on their terms. Just enjoy the experience! #seal

With a deep love of the sea and the animals who live there, Boyd clarifies that you should never approach or touch wildlife in the caption of each post. “If a seal comes up to you, never touch them or try to pet them,” the diver wrote in this one. “Seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.”

Established in 1972, the MMPA prevents marine mammal species from declining to the point they’re no longer a functioning part of the ecosystem. It prohibits a wide variety of actions against such mammals, including harassment, hunting, capturing, collecting, and killing.

As “harassment” includes approaching and petting, the MMPA advises maintaining a distance of 150 feet from seals and other marine mammals.

Giving harbor seals and other marine wildlife space is essential

Asking that divers and other ocean adventurers keep a safe distance from wildlife isn’t a needless request. By giving harbor seals their space, you prevent a long list of possible negative outcomes.

Any human disturbance, even accidental, can cause unnecessary stress which can disrupt eating, sleeping, and feeding behaviors. It also increases the risk of a mother seal abandoning her pup, leading to the pup’s death.

Allowing harbor seals and other marine mammals to maintain their personal space protects humans and pets as well. Like any other animal, they won’t attack humans unprovoked but can bite when threatened.

“Seals can and will bite,” Boyd explained in his post. “They have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom! The encounter is on their terms. Just enjoy the experience!”

To say a seal’s bite is among the strongest in the animal kingdom is a bit of an exaggeration. In terms of marine animals alone, a harbor seal has nothing on an orca, for instance, which possesses an estimated bite force of 19,000 psi, close to 5 times that of a great white shark. For a bit of perspective, a human produces just over 150 psi with each bite.

That’s not to say, however, that a seal’s bite strength isn’t impressive. Though their adorable appearance might suggest otherwise, the sociable sea animal is a carnivore and has a bite and teeth to match.

Rather than chewing their food, harbor seals swallow prey whole or tear it into bite-sized chunks. Using their powerful back molars, they crush shells and crustaceans to reach the meat inside.

Enjoy the magic of harbor seals from a distance and you never have to worry about finding your hand between a pinniped’s shell-crushing molars!