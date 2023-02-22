Harriet the Bald Eagle Now Missing After Nest Attack

It has been over two weeks since the iconic bald eagle known as Harriet has been seen by Florida officials and her fans.

The beloved bird’s abrupt disappearance from her Fort Myers nest shocked the nation, leaving many wondering what happened to the bald eagle. In addition, the future of her partner, M-15, and their two eaglets, E21 and E22, is also up in the air.

Recently, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which streams continuous coverage of her nest, posted a short statement about her ongoing disappearance.

“One week without our fearless momma Harriet. Life continues without her but still hurts just as much,” read the statement.

A recent clip also shows her partner fending off an attack from yet another aggressive predator.

According to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page, the eaglets continue to thrive despite not having their momma around.

Harriet was last spotted on camera on Feb. 2, when she flew out of the camera’s view in a reported attempt to ward off trespassers.

Harriet’s 24/7 stream has been going since 2012, and viewers have loved to follow her since.

At this time, authorities are doing everything possible to locate and reunite her with her family.

Wisconsin on the search for injured bald eagle

Meanwhile, a Wisconsin raptor group is asking for the public’s help to find a bald eagle that someone shot with an arrow. The incident occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Officials say the expert was shot through their lower abdomen.

According to the Raptor Education Group, the eagle was able to remove the arrow but suffered “significant bleeding.” However, her bleeding stopped before she flew from the site.

“The cold temperatures will be helpful to her injury in several ways. This eagle has shown us it wants to survive and willing to put it all into survival. It has a mate that will also help,” read a post on the Raptor Education Group’s Facebook page.

The raptor group is now asking for information or a photo of the eagle, but not to disturb the area during the current snowstorm.

“We are experiencing a heavy snowstorm that will last for days. We hope the eagle has secured itself in a safe place in which to heal. Hiding during this time is a natural behavior. Knowing eagles as I do, I am certain that if survival is possible, it is doing just that. We are on alert for the eagle and are here to help her no matter when.”

They added: “We are asking that during the snow event, no physical searches of the wooded areas take place on foot, ATV or snowmobiles. We do not want to disturb the eagle nor any other wildlife as all are in survival mode during the storm,” continued the post.