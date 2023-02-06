Harry Whittington, Man Shot by Dick Cheney in 2006 Hunting Accident, Dead at 95

The man who was accidentally hit with pellets from a shotgun fired by former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away 17 years after the incident. Harry Whittington was on a quail hunting trip with Cheney in 2006 near Corpus Christi when the accident happened. Whittington quickly forgave Vice President Cheney, realizing it was an honest mistake. According to the Texas Tribune, Whitting was a powerful figure in Texas politics.

Whittington was a prominent attorney in the Austin area. He was a political strategist who helped the Texas GOP further strengthen the party’s influence in the state. He received considerable amounts of national attention in 2006 when news broke that he was accidentally shot in the face by Dick Cheney, who was the Vice President serving under President George W. Bush.

Rick Gray was an executive assistant in the Texas Attorney General’s office and knew Whittington well. “Harry was a very unique Republican… He was a very compassionate individual, concerned about the inmates, concerned about conditions, but at the same time, a very law-and-order type person. I’m a fairly progressive Democrat, and he was just the opposite, but he was just as good a person as there ever was.”

Whittington Hunting Accident Caused By Dick Cheney Was Huge News At The Time

The birdshot hit him in the face, neck, and chest. One of the pellets eventually became lodged in his heart which caused him to go into cardiac arrest. The incident required him to spend several stints in the intensive care unit of the hospital. He eventually stabilized and returned to full health. Cheney was reportedly issued a citation for his involvement in the incident. Authorities with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department determined that he had failed to buy a $7 stamp required by all hunters pursuing upland game birds.

They were quail hunting at the 50,000-acre Armstrong Ranch which is owned by another family with strong ties to the Republican Party. Cheney took aim at a flushing quail without realizing that Whittington was also in the path of his scattergun. “Quail hunting is a fast-moving procedure,” Whittington later said about the incident. “The birds fly and you swing on them and shoot the best you can. I had been hunting for 50 years before this accident. I wasn’t exactly an inexperienced hunter, and I’d never seen an accident.”

Whittington held no grudges against Cheny in the wake of the incident “And I can see how it can happen when the sun is setting and a person is swinging the gun and not seeing who he is swinging toward. It was just an accident. … Cheney was swinging to his left and when he did he swung over into where I was hunting.” Whittington also said that he didn’t remember much about the accident. “All I remember was the smell of burning powder. And then I passed out.”