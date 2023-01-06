Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Begins Erupting Again

Back in November, Hawaiian residents and visitors were treated to an awe-inspiring sight. Both Mauna Loa, the world’s largest volcano, and Kilauea were erupting. Crowds gathered to watch as the rivers of lava poured from the mouths of the towering black mountains. Just two weeks later, both volcanoes went dormant again.

Scientists believed, however, that Kilauea was simply taking a break and would resume gushing molten lava in time. It turns out that they were right. Kilauea, one of the most destructive volcanoes in recent Hawaiian history, began erupting again on Thursday (January 5).

Happening now: Kīlauea is erupting inside Halemaʻumaʻu crater!



Lava is visible from several areas and overlooks around the caldera.

On Thursday, webcam images detected a glow growing within Kilauea’s summit caldera, “indicating that the eruption resumed within Halema’uma’u crater,” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

The Kilauea volcano has been erupting on and off since December 2020. Thankfully, however, these eruptions caused minimal damage, unlike the 2018 eruption, during which hundreds of Hawaii residents lost their homes to the rapidly flowing lava.

As Ken Hon, the head scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory explained, the recent eruptions could simply be enjoyed rather than feared, as they posed no threat to the surrounding areas. “It was a beautiful eruption, and lots of people got to see it,” he said after Kileau and Mauna Loa stopped spewing lava. “It didn’t take out any major infrastructure and, most importantly, it didn’t affect anybody’s life.”

Mauna Loa and Kilauea Volcanoes Stopped Erupting at the Same Time

The Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcanoes are just over 20 miles away from each other, making their simultaneous eruptions an incredible sight to behold. During the eruptions, lava from both could be seen clearly from multiple vantage points inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Twin eruptions are exceedingly rare. The last time Mauna Loa and Kilauea erupted at the same time was in 1984, the mega-volcano’s last light show. Now, scientists can’t help but wonder – why did they stop erupting within a day of each other?

“Is this a coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not,” the USGS tweeted. “The volcanoes are not directly connected, but might ‘feel’ one another via stress effects. Mauna Loa’s eruption could have allowed Kilauea to ‘relax’. That said, Kilauea’s eruption was already pretty tenuous, occurring at very low rates.”

The connection between the volcanoes remains unclear, but scientists continue to study the relationship between Kilauea and Mauna Loa. “Kilauea may have been diminishing already and the Mauna Loa eruption may have caused enough physical changes to stop it, or it may have just been headed to stop on its own,” Hon said. “So we don’t have a really good answer for that right now.”