Hawaii National Park Closes Portion of Park as Crews Extinguish Small Wildfire

Recently, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was forced to close Hilina Pali Road in some places due to a small wildfire that broke out from a lightning strike. According to the National Park Service, the road closed from the gate past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout.

At around 9:50 am on Tuesday, Dec. 20, park officials noticed a plume of smoke in the area at about 2,000-foot elevation. A crew of 15 wildland firefighters responded to the 5-acre fire. The NPS reports that as of Wednesday, Dec. 21, crews contained the fire at 30%.

Kulanaokuaiki Campground remains open and the portion of Hilina Pali Road that leads to the campground is open as well despite the wildfire. The park urges visitors to follow the posted speed limit and watch for fire crews on the road.

A Kona low storm brought lightning to the area, which ignited the wildfire. The fire is on a steep rise populated by tall, dry, nonnative grasses that are aiding in the spread. Additionally, low winds and limited rain showers are forecasted on the island this weekend.

“Lightning-caused fires in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park are an infrequent occurrence,” said Greg Funderburk, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Fire Management Officer. “While many areas in the state saw excessive rainfall with the Kona storm, the low did not bring a lot of rain to the lower elevation areas in the park.”

Wildfire Breaks Out in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Meanwhile Mauna Loa Volcano Has Reportedly Stopped Flowing

Before the wildfire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Loa erupted late in November and continued until approximately Dec. 13. Located on Hawaii’s Big Island, scientists recently claimed that the volcano has stopped flowing. The lava flows “appear to be inactive,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Additionally, Kilauea, which erupted in 2018, has also stopped flowing. This volcano decimated homes and buildings, while Mauna Loa erupted towards a major highway. People gathered to witness the Mauna Loa lava flows, crowding the highway and forcing the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency to set up a hazard route for people to safely view the lava.

Mauna Loa started to slow around Dec. 2 but was still shooting gasses, ash, and liquid rock almost 150 feet into the air. The flow also crept closer and closer to the highway every day. CNN spoke with residents and visitors earlier in December, and some viewed the event as a spiritual experience on top of a cool geological feature.

“As a Native, I’m acknowledging the space that I am in,” said Ku’ulei Vickery, a Native Hawaiian and an elementary school teacher. “I’m acknowledging the goddess Pele and the people who have come before me, my ancestors.”

Ku’ulei brought rosemary from her garden and performed a traditional Hawaiian chant at the site of the lava flow. “You don’t go to anyone’s house empty-handed,” she said. “So, this is what I brought.”