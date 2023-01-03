Hawaii Rescuers Find Missing Hiker After Dark Thanks to Flashing iPhone Light

A missing hiker used a flashing cell phone light to help rescuers hone in on his location after the man finds himself lost on a Hawaii trail after dark.

According to reports, the 43-year-old hiker was enjoying a hike in the great outdoors when he found himself lost in the dark. Thankfully, the hiker was thinking on his feet. To aid in the rescue, the missing hiker used his cell phone light to call attention to himself. All as rescuers searched the area for the man. The missing hiker had been on the trail for eight hours when he was lost after nightfall

The lost hiker soon made a call to 9-1-1 at around 7 p.m. notes the Honolulu Fire Department. However, things were getting a little dicey as the cell phone only had about 40 percent battery life left. That could be a lot for someone who isn’t lost in the wilderness…however, it’s too low for a missing hiker. Someone who isn’t sure how long they’ll be waiting for rescue.

Rescue Officials Warned That The Missing Hiker Should Conserve The Cell Phone’s Charge So The Light Could Be Used It The Rescue

Officials noted that it was “imperative that he conserve the energy” from the cell phone. So the light could be used in the aerial search and rescue of the missing hiker. Thankfully, the rescuers from the Honolulu Fire Department were able to track the lost hiker down just before 8 p.m. that same evening.

According to a release, the rescuers were able to locate the hiker by using the geolocation from the man’s cellphone. The flashing light led them to the hiker exactly. as the flashing cell phone light. The man was retrieved from the area with no injuries. He was flown to a nearby landing zone, the fire department says.

The Manana Ridge Trail In Hawaii Is Considered A “Challenging Route”

According to a press release, the Hawaiin trail on which the man found himself stranded is nearly seven miles long. Generally, the experts note, this trail is considered to be a “challenging route.”

Most seasoned hikers can finish the route in around 3 hours and 30 minutes an update on the AllTrails website says. This area is located just 10 miles northwest of Honolulu.

A 65-Year-Old Hiker Goes Off-Trail Along Hawaii’s Paumalu Gulch Trail

Just one day before Christmas eve 2022, a 65-year-old man found himself stranded along the Paumalū Gulch Trail. Much like the above hiker, the man was on the trail but soon lost his bearings unable to find the way back. Thankfully, however, this missing hiker called rescuers with plenty of daylight left.

According to reports, the distress call came in at around 3:37 p.m. on December 23. Less than 20 minutes after this call 5 Honolulu Fire Department units with a total of 16 personnel arrived at the scene. The hiker was taken to the safe landing zone and refused further medical treatment.