Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Encouraging Visitors to Come See Kilauea’s Epic Eruption

Last last year, sister volcanoes Kilauea and Mauna Loa erupted simultaneously for the first time since 1984, drawing thousands to witness the rare phenomenon. Mauna Loa has since gone dormant, and for a few weeks, it appeared Kilauea followed suit. But just as volcano viewers began to pack up their lawn chairs and binoculars, Kilauea began erupting again, prompting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to encourage a return to their unique landscape.

“The glow has returned!” exclaimed Jody Anastasio, education specialist at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. “Last night, the viewing was spectacular. Within the first few hours of the eruption, there were high fountains visible from several overlooks.”

Unfortunately, the lava flow from Kilauea has since slowed. Visitors, however, can still clearly see small fountains pouring from the volcano, as well as the lava lake at its base.

“Park visitation was already at a high for the holiday season, and visitors who were in the park yesterday afternoon and evening got a special treat,” Anastasio said. Visitation to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is expected to remain high throughout the weekend.

Happen to be in Hawaii but looking to avoid the crowds? Try visiting the park early in the morning or late at night. The park is open 24 hours a day, with the current eruption viewable from almost all nearby vantage points in the park.

Keep in mind, however, that there are a few closures due to the need to protect the breeding and nesting nēnē bird, the world’s rarest goose. These include the Pu’upua’i Overlook and parking lot and the overlook west of the Uēkahuna parking lot. The restrooms, parking lot, and remaining viewing areas remain open.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Advises Caution When Volcano Watching

Thankfully, neither of the recent eruptions in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park has posed any threat to the public or surrounding area. That said, it’s still crucial to exercise caution when near an active volcano. Molten lava is over 2,000 degrees F, capable of causing severe burns with only the slightest contact. Not to mention, the gases billowing from the mouth of the volcano are hazardous and cause respiratory issues if inhaled.

Because of the ever-present risks associated with volcano viewing, Hawaii National Park released a few reminders for visitors coming to the park to witness Kilauea’s awe-inspiring eruption.

“Volcanic eruptions can be hazardous and change at any time,” HNP said. “Stay on marked trails and overlooks, and avoid earth cracks and cliff edges. Do not enter closed areas.”

Additionally, they advised drivers to maintain a low speed and keep a lookout for the nēnē along park roads. Finally, while volcanoes are understandably associated with heat, they’re still mountains. As such, the summit of Kilauea and other volcanoes can be chilly due to the high altitude. Rain jackets, long pants, closed-toe shoes, and flashlights, are recommended.

“While an eruption is an exciting experience, keep in mind you are observing a sacred event,” the National Park Service said. “The summit of Kīlauea volcano is a wahi kapu (sacred landscape) surrounded with storied places and a fragile ecosystem.”