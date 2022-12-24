Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Wildfire Fully Contained Ahead of Christmas

National Park Service firefighters will be home for Christmas after fully extinguishing the Hilina Pali Wildfire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Good news out of Hawaii as the five-acre Hilina Pali Wildfire has been fully contained. NPS officials cite that the blaze was initially sparked by lightning in a remote wilderness area.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park firefighters would mop up hot spots, patrol the fire edge, extinguish burning vegetation and backhaul equipment through Friday afternoon. By 4 p.m., the fire was fully contained. The park would close down Hilina Pali Road, Kaʻaha Trail and the Hilina Pali Lookout during the fire. After containment, each would reopen for Christmas Eve.

According to the park, “The fire burned through remnant dryland ‘ōhiʻa trees and native shrubs in a remote wilderness area dominated by alien grasses that can promote fire spread and increase fire severity, contributing to the loss of native species in the area.”

Interestingly, the majority of the fire’s fuel was these “alien grasses” that can promote fire spread and increase fire severity. This, unfortunately, exacerbates the loss of native species in the area. Thanks to a quick response by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, however, only 5 acres would burn.

Light precipitation also fell on the fire Wednesday night, aiding firefighters in extinguishing the flames. Light winds and showers continue into the weekend, too.

Hawaii Volcanoes staff would spot a plume of smoke at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday as it billowed from below Hilina Pali Lookout at the 2,000-foot elevation. Lightning from a recent storm sparked the fire. This, the park says, is a rare occurrence throughout Hawaiʻi. Sadly, most wildfires in Hawaiʻi are human-born.

“A 15-person National Park Service wildland firefighting team, assisted by helicopter, continued to douse flames and mop up Thursday in steep, rocky terrain below the Hilina Pali Lookout,” the park also cites in their media releases.

An NPS wildland fire fighter walks out of the burn area of the Hilina Pali fire. (Photo credit: NPS Photo/M.Gallegos)

Through it all, Kulanaokuaiki Campground and Hilina Pali Road would remain open. The park does wish to remind visitors to observe the speed limit and watch for fire crews and vehicles on the road, however, even in the aftermath.

If you haven’t been, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park protects some of the most unique geological, biological, and cherished cultural landscapes in the world. From sea level to 13,680 feet, the park encompasses the summits of two of the world’s most active volcanoes. These are Kīlauea and Mauna Loa, with a designated International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounding both.

