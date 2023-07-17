Hawaiian surfer films close encounter with 20-foot great white shark

While foil surfing off the coast of Hawaii, a man had a close encounter with a great white shark estimated to be around 20 feet in length. According to lifeguards and other outdoorsmen, it’s a local in the area.

The sighting occurred off the coast of Oahu, when Nick Kapule was foil surfing in open water – a type of surfing in which the board has a hydrofoil attached to the bottom rather than a fin.

Rather than riding waves into shore, you ride above the waves. The foil is what cuts through the water, the board itself hovers above, making balance, and therefore staying upright, more difficult.

This vantage point gave Kapule an even better view than he would have flat against the clear blue water. And as he looked out across the rippling surface before him, he spotted an enormous shadow. So large, in fact, that he initially thought it was a whale and excitedly surfed toward it.

“I was foiling down the coast and I saw this huge shadow, about 20 feet long,” Kapule told Fox News. “And being a curious person, I rode my board towards it, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is a huge whale.'”

But as he approached, his excitement quickly turned to alarm. The shadow was every bit as large as he first thought. It couldn’t belong to a whale, however, the tail fin was far too sharp. Instead, he found himself soaring past a gigantic great white shark.

“As I get closer and closer, I see this huge tail fin come out of the water, it was 4 to 5 feet [of] tail and super sharp,” Kapule explained. “I got chills, and I was like, wait, that’s not a whale. That’s a shark!”

Giant great white shark frequents the area, lifeguards say

At this point, the surfer’s goal shifted from observing wildlife to staying upright on the surfboard. Knowing that sharks are attracted to signs of distress in fish, he did his best to sail smoothly past the great white. “I didn’t want to splash,” Kapule said. “I didn’t want to make too much commotion.”

Minutes passed without incident, and when the large shadow was out of sight, the surfer breathed a sigh of relief, putting the “scary” encounter behind him.

At first, Kapule assumed the massive shadow belonged to a tiger shark. They are, after all, far more common in Hawaiian waters than great white sharks. A 20-foot tiger shark, however, would be extraordinary, as they typically only grow between 10 and 14 feet in length, with the largest individuals stretching closer to 18 feet.

After speaking with lifeguards in the area, Kapule found that it wasn’t a tiger shark at all but a great white.

Lifeguards were familiar with the large predator, as it frequents the area and is regularly spotted by surfers and swimmers. And upon posting footage of the encounter to Instagram, the foil surfer realized just how common sightings of the gigantic shark truly are.

“I didn’t really know there was that that that there were that many shark sightings until I posted the video online,” Kapule said. “All of a sudden everyone’s coming up to me saying, ‘Oh, I’ve seen something like that last week.'”

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that we share the water with sharks far more often than we realize when visiting the ocean. Though an intimidating sight to behold, great white sharks typically want even less to do with us than we do with them.

“The ocean is their home and not ours,” the surfer said, “and we need to respect that.”