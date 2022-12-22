Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park in Flames Following Lightning Strike

Right now, most of America is buckling down for a once-in-a-lifetime snowpocalypse. Meanwhile, Volcanoes National Park, located on the island of Hawaii, is battling extremes entirely different. Following a recent lightning strike, the whole of the national park is currently up in flames.

According to Big Island Now, the blaze at Volcanoes National Park ignited Tuesday and, at the moment, is 30% contained.

Wildland firefighters continued to battle the blaze into Thursday. The outlet reports that Hilina Pali Road from the gate past Kulanaokuaiki Campground to the Hilina Pali Lookout remains closed. This particular part of the park is off-limits as firefighters work to contain a five-acre wildfire. Kaʻaha Trail is also closed. For now, only authorized vehicles will be allowed into this region.

The wildfire that ignited in Volcanoes National Park this week is out of the ordinary, according to local experts. Greg Funderburk, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park’s Fire Management Officer, spoke out about the fire. He explained, “Lightning-caused fires in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park are an infrequent occurrence. While many areas in the state saw excessive rainfall with the Kona storm, the low did not bring a lot of rain to the lower elevation areas in the park.”

Still, despite the rarity of blazes caused by lightning strikes in Volcanoes National Park, there’s always a possibility for one. This week, the blaze ignited as a Kona low brought high winds and widespread lighting and thunderstorms to the region. Lightning during the severe weather likely sparked the fire at the park.

Ground and Air Crews Work to Put Out Blaze at Volcanoes National Park

As the Volcanoes National Park blaze continues to burn, officials have called for aid from both air and ground crews.

Emergency crews received a report early in the week stating that smoke could be seen rising from below Hilina Pali Lookout. The report came at about 9:50 a.m. The National Park Service deployed a crew of 15 wildland firefighters to help battle the blaze. They saw assistance from a helicopter pilot who dumped buckets upon buckets of water over the fire.

Helicopter pilot David Okita was in charge of helping to contain the fire from the sky.

With firefighters continuing to battle the blaze well into Thursday, experts state the fire is constantly being fed by some of the Hawaiian Island’s non-native grasses. The non-native grasses combine with local vegetation like ‘aʻaliʻi, pūkiawe, and small ʻōhiʻa to fuel the blaze. These are all located in a remote wilderness area within the national park and it’s that which makes containing the wildfire incrementally more difficult.

Ongoing closures from the current brush fire come just a few weeks after officials were forced to close off certain areas of Volcanoes National Park. Though wildfire threatens wildlife and local populations currently, the prior closures were the result of the eruption of Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world.