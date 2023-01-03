Hawk Smashes Through Window Into New York Home

A hawk caused a major stir recently when it hightailed its way through the window of a New York home. According to reports, police in New York responded to a distress call after the wild animal shattered the window of a home. The bird was stuck inside the house, unable to find a way back out.

The Greenburgh New York police department shared the harrowing story on a Facebook post recently. The post comes after the Monday call to the area home when the hawk “crashed through the window of a residence within the town.”

Rescuers Help The Wayward Hawk Find Its Way Back Outdoors After It Crashed Through The Window Of An Area Home

According to a Facebook post shared on the Town of Greenburgh Police Department New York page, the hawk was likely a little stunned after the wild incident. However, it was able to fly away after officers helped the bird find its way back outside.

“Today, members of the Greenburgh Police Department rescued this beautiful hawk,” notes the caption shared on the now-viral Facebook post. According to the caption, the hawk crashed through the window of a local home.

“Thankfully, the hawk was not injured,” the post continues, noting that the bird was “able to fly away after being helped outside by officers.”

A Good Samaritan Gets An Unexpected Surprise Trying To Help An Unconscious Hawk

Recently, a Pennsylvania woman got a major surprise as she tried to rescue a stunned – and seemingly unconscious – hawk from the side of the road. Only, the hawk wasn’t completely out cold as the bird regained consciousness while still in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to reports, Cumberland County resident Erin Lutz was driving home from work when she witnessed another vehicle “swipe” a red-tailed hawk on the roadway. Lutz remembers watching the incident as the bird “spun in the middle of the road.”

This good samaritan wasn’t about to let the hawk lay in the roadway so she pulled over to try and help the injured bird. Lutz recalls how the hawk’s “eyes were open.” However, she says, there was no reaction when she picked him up. She then reached out to a local wildlife refuge in the area called Raven Ridge. The experts there advised Lutz to grab the hawk and bring him in for help.

“[I] walked back to my vehicle, where I put him in the vehicle to take him to the rescue,” Lutz relates. Then, the once-stunned bird began to get his bearings it seems. Much to the shock of Lutz as she was heading for the animal rescue.

“I heard a ruffle behind my driver’s seat, and I felt the wings hit the back of my seat,” Lutz remembers. One of the wildlife experts was still on the phone with Lutz at the time. She told the woman that she needed to pull over immediately and “get out and shut the door.”

Lutz then waited for the officials to arrive and rescue the confused bird from the vehicle. Thankfully, neither Lutz nor the hawk was injured in the incident.