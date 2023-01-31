Hearse Transporting Body For Medical Donation Slides Off Colorado Interstate

While transporting a body for medical donation in Colorado, a hearse slid off the interstate, coming to a precarious stop atop a 100-foot embankment.

“OK, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,'” Summit Fire and EMS said in a statement recounting the improbable incident. According to SFEMS, the hearse began sliding on an icy I-70 at around 3:00 am Friday night while traveling east between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.

Travel was dangerous that night, with heavy snow and “whiteout conditions” plunging the area into a sea of darkness and ice, particularly in higher elevations. “Tonight is not a good night to be in the mountains,” Colorado State Patrol reported.

After hitting a sheet of ice, the driver lost control of the hearse, the vehicle spinning out toward the edge of the road before finally coming to a stop.

Colorado First Responders Rescue Hearse Driver From Clifftop

Rather than stopping safely on the side of the road, the hearse came a heart-stopping distance from a 100-foot drop, the entire front half of the vehicle hovering over a vast stretch of nothingness. The only thing stopping the hearse from toppling over the edge entirely was the snow bank built up on the side of the road.

Colorado fire and emergency crews soon arrived at the scene, along with Silverthorne police, and helped the Colorado driver escape the treacherous predicament. No injuries were reported in the incident. The driver of the hearse declined medical attention and transport following their safe return to solid ground.

“If the ‘passenger’ hadn’t already been dead, this surely would have done it. (Apologies for any offense created by our irreverence. We offer our heartfelt respects to the deceased and comfort to friends and family, and we absolutely praise this person’s decision for medical donation, which someday may help save someone else’s life!),” Summit Fire and EMS said in a subsequent Facebook post.

Truck Crashes Through Guardrail on Colorado Interstate

The hearse was by far the most unusual crash to take place on a Colorado road in recent memory. However, it’s far from the only one. Mere days after the hearse nearly slid off a towering embankment, a massive semi-truck crashed on the same icy interstate, toppling over a guardrail and onto the lanes below as it skidded along the road.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed the road late Monday morning. Photos of the crash show the truck’s cab hanging over the guardrail, the hood resting on the eastbound lanes. Meanwhile, the trailer remained on the westbound side, its wheels facing outward as it lay on its side.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from New Jersey, escaped the incident unharmed, “which was very fortunate,” Colorado State Patrol Trooper Troy Kessler commented. The driver was, however, cited for careless driving. Unlike the hearse driver, the trucker slid on the Colorado interstate, not because of whiteout conditions, but because he was driving too fast through the snow.