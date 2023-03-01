‘Heartbeat-Like’ Signal Coming From the Sun, and We’re a Bit Concerned

Though a terrifying sight to behold, solar flares are a normal occurrence for the massive star we call the Sun. What’s unusual, however, is the series of “heartbeat”-like signals emitted by the Sun’s surface during these flares.

The first such observation occurred in 2017, confounding scientists at the time as to the mysterious signal’s source. Six years later, researchers believe they finally understand the origins of the Sun’s odd heartbeat signals. A recent study explains not only the signals but opens the door to a better understanding of violent solar storms.

“The discovery is unexpected,” said Sijie Yu, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) astronomer, and corresponding author, in a statement. “This beating pattern is important for understanding how energy is released and is dissipated in the Sun’s atmosphere during these incredibly powerful explosions on the Sun.”

“However, the origin of these repetitive patterns, also called quasi-periodic pulsations, has long been a mystery and a source of debate among solar physicists,” Yu added.

Depending on the sun’s position in the solar cycle, it might eject a solar flare once a week or several times a day. These are the solar system’s most powerful explosions, each one emitting jets of superhot plasma, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar radio bursts. These are streams of electromagnetic radiation made up of microwaves, ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and radio waves.

These solar radio bursts, however, don’t always contain the repeating patterns (QPPs) mentioned above, making them all the more interesting. The patterns involve brief breaks in the radiation stream. These breaks create waves when viewed on a graph, resembling an electrocardiogram – a recording of the electrical signals produced by the heart.

Astronomers Discover a Second Heartbeat Signal Emitting From the Sun

In the study, published on December 12, 2022, Yu and their colleagues analyzed a mysterious heartbeat signal contained within a medium C-class flare that burst from the Sun back in 2017.

For context, solar flares fall into one of the following categories: A, B, C, M, and X. They’re organized by strength and increase x10 with each category. So, a B-class flare is 10 times more powerful than an A-class flare, and so on.

Analyzing the data collected by NJIT and NASA, scientists stumbled upon yet another strange discovery – a secondary heartbeat signal. This unexpected second signal seemed to be linked to the original signal and actually assisted scientists’ research into solar flares.

“The signals likely originate from quasi-repetitive magnetic reconnections at the flare current sheet,” Yu explained. “This is the first time a quasi-periodic radio signal located at the reconnection region has been detected. This detection can help us to determine which of the two sources caused the other one.”

Using their research into the Sun’s bizarre heartbeat signals, scientists created a 2.5D numerical model of a solar flare. Results of their research show magnetic “islands” or bubbles forming in the current sheet and periodically moving toward the flare.

As the study authors explained, their findings give a new perspective on what causes solar flares in the first place. “This study prompts a reexamination of the interpretations of previously reported QPP events and their implications on solar flares,” Yu said.