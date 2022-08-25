Heartbreaking Footage From Zion National Park Flood Shows Deceased Hiker’s Final Moments, According to Brother

Tragic video footage released appears to show the 22-year-old Arizona tourist who died at Zion National Park moments before her death. Jetal Agnhihotri, whose body was found three days after this video, is thought to be one of the figures being swept away by a rush of floodwater. The victim’s brother believes one of the figures in the water is his sister.

In the clip shared by KUTV2, a few people cling to fallen tree limbs and logs as they sweep past the worried bystanders on the bank. The muddy water travels quickly and barrels over trees and anything else in its path.

In the video, one woman shouts “Dad!,” possibly at one of the people visible in the clip, or perhaps someone else watching the tragic events unfold. Another helpless onlooker gasps, “Oh my God!”

“We believe it’s her.”



"We believe it's her."

The brother of the AZ woman who went missing in Zion National Park during flash floods on Friday, believes this video captured by a hiker is his sister, Jetal Agnihotri, 29. Rescue efforts continue in the park with a team of 20+ out searching.

“We believe it’s her,” the brother, Pujan Agnihotri, told the local station.

Agnihotri hiked with friends through on Friday afternoon when the group was swept downstream by flash floodwaters overtaking the Virgin River.

Monsoon rains increased the amount of water flowing there by a staggering 8,229 gallons, officials said.

Park rangers quickly found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards. They also found several hikers who were isolated by water on high ground. They believed everyone had been accounted for, until Jetal Agnihotri was reported missing.

Jetal Agnihotri’s Body Recovered at Zion National Park

Officials at Zion National Park announced they found a missing hiker on Monday in the park near the Court of the Patriarchs.

The officials reported finding Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona near the Virgin River. She was later pronounced deceased by a medical examiner. The search and rescue operation for Agnihotri started on Friday, August 19.



“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.



Zion National Park reported that more than 170 responders contributed to operations over the course of the four-day search and rescue operation.



During the search, park rangers closely monitored the weather. Several seasonal-monsoon rains increased flow in the Virgin River. It rose to a peak of more than 1100 cubic feet per second. The river flowed at about 50 cubic feet per second when the Zion Search and Rescue Team ended their search.



Zion National Park received a report around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, August 19 of multiple hikers being swept off their feet by a flash flood. This reportedly occurred in the Narrows near the Temple of Sinawava.



The National Park Service immediately sent rangers to assess the situation. Then, they rapidly mobilized for a wide-scale search effort. Near the Temple of Sinawava, park rangers found an injured hiker who had been swept downstream several hundred yards. A ranger escorted that injured hiker to the hospital.



Other rangers hiked up Riverside Walk and found several hikers isolated by high water on high ground. Rangers directed them to remain in place until the water receded. Then, they made it out safely.