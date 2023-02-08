Heartbreaking Photo Shows Father Holding Dead Daughter’s Hand After Horrific Earthquakes

Residents in Turkey and Syria are mourning the loss of their loved ones after two powerful earthquakes hit the countries on Monday.

In one photo, we got a glimpse at the immense grief being felt by a father after he lost his daughter. The gut-wrenching photo shows a heartbroken father clutching his deceased daughter’s hand as she’s stuck beneath a massive concrete slab.

💔Mesut Hancer holding the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak who was killed in the quake.

(Photo: Adem Altan/AFP) #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/6SPcg7W0qa — Brett Mcleod (@Brett_McLeod) February 7, 2023

The photo depicts a grieving father, Mesut Hancer, dressed in a bright reflective orange jacket. He’s perched on top of a pile of rubble and holding the limp hand of his 15-year-old daughter, Irmak. According to her father, a chunk of concrete fell onto his daughter’s bed, tragically crushing her to death.

The tragic photo image was taken in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. There, rescue teams worked to dig through the debris of an apartment building that was knocked down.

In addition, officials at UNICEF warned that thousands of children might be among the deaths.

Crews rescue children, newborn baby from piles of rubble leftover from earthquake

Meanwhile, rescue teams are currently saving young children from collapsed buildings. One rescue included a newborn baby they found alive and still connected to its mother’s umbilical cord. Sadly, the baby’s mother died inside the family’s home in northern Syria.

Additionally, in the northwestern Syrian town of Jinderis, a young girl named Nour was pulled from the ruins of a collapsed building.

A first responder cushioned her head in his hands and gently wiped the dirt from around her eyes as she lay around crushed concrete and bent metal before being pulled out of the wreckage.

As the death toll continues to skyrocket, officials at the World Health Organization grimly report that the death toll from the initial earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria could hit 20,000.

“It’s now a race against time,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Every minute, every hour that passes, the chances of finding survivors alive diminishes.”

As rescue teams and volunteers continue their efforts, they’re also enduring the harsh, freezing temperatures.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the death toll in Turkey has jumped to 3,549 people. He also declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces affected by the quakes.

In addition, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported 5,775 buildings had crumbled in the quakes. They also said over 20,000 people had been severely hurt.

According to the government, the fatalities in Syria stood at just over 1,700.

Agencies also reported that 812 people were killed and 1,449 were injured in Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib, and Tartous.