Here’s How to Track Santa Claus Around the World on Christmas Eve

By now, most families are in the process of gathering a plate of cookies and milk for Santa Claus and getting out that special Christmas Eve storybook. But before you tuck the excited little ones into bed, you might want to introduce them to the Santa Claus tracker which shows you where the jolly man is in his journey around the world and when he’ll reach your chimney.

The interactive experience is thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which during the other 364 days of the year, is responsible for protecting the skies above the United States and Canada. At 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve, NORAD activated the Santa Claus tracker, which follows his eight reindeer and sleigh as it travels through the snowy skies across the globe.

The website first launched on December 1 and demonstrated features like a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore, and more. In addition, the website is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese. On NORAD’s map, you can see where the jolly man and his reindeer have already been by clicking on the camera icons.

And, if you’re traveling while Santa Claus makes his rounds, you can even view the tracker on the official NORAD app, social media, Amazon Alexa, OnStar and the Bing search engine.

Santa Claus Tracker Began By an Innocent Mistake

According to the Command, this is the 67th year that it has been the official tracker of Santa Claus. And surprisingly, the tradition started by accident. Back in 1955, a local newspaper printed an article that stated that children could call Santa, but the problem was that they printed the wrong number.

“Instead of calling Santa, the child called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.,” NORAD stated. “Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the commander on duty that night who answered the child’s phone call, was quick to realize a mistake had been made and assured the child he was Santa.”

But instead of writing the mistake off, NORAD ran with it and decided to turn it into an opportunity to bring a bit of joy every year. Now, millions of families and believers gather around to watch Santa Claus’ journey.

Currently, Santa Claus is making his way through the Caribbean and has delivered more than 5 million presents to all those on the Nice List.