Here’s Why Dead Bats are Being Sold Online as Trinkets

Most people try their best to avoid bats and keep their distance. However, preserved dead species is now in high demand online. According to disturbing reports, people are shelling out top dollar to buy the dead creatures with their wings outstretched and tied to hair barrettes.

“It’s disturbing,” admitted Joanna Coleman, a bat specialist and professor at Queens College. “Many bats reproduce slowly,” she noted. She also revealed this makes them vulnerable to overexploitation.

In 2022 alone, there were more than 500 listings of people trying to sell the dead animals on Etsy and 71 on eBay. In addition, other platforms also had listings.

According to research from an International Union for Conservation of Nature bat research group that Coleman co-leads, many of the online advertisements also touted that the dead wildlife could act as Halloween decorations or morbid Christmas gifts.

Per their findings, the listings were often sold as framed artwork pieces. However, Coleman also noted many were selling “bat hats, barrettes, and garter belts.” In some instances, users were selling them in tiny coffins.

Additionally, over 130 ads featured painted woolly bats, which is an Asian insect-eating species that feature beautiful orange and black coloring. Researchers also say it’s possible that 117 other postings were for that species, too, according to Nistara Randhawa, a data scientist at the University of California Davis.

Researchers investigate bizarre selling of bats

In her research, she browsed e-commerce platforms for listings of painted woolly bats. She says that most people selling these items online appear to be from the U.S.

Yet, researchers are still scratching their heads as to who’s hunting these flying mammals. They also are unsure who’s performing the taxidermy and managing the international shipping.

Reports also indicate that painted wooly bats aren’t bred for commercial purposes. They also primarily live alone or in family packs of three, meaning hunters can’t take large populations in one go.

Although the species live in several Asian countries, in 2019, the IUCN listed the creatures as “near threatened,” and their populations continue to wane.

Sadly, this new souvenir trade is the main threat to the animals’ existence. In addition, laws regarding restricting the trapping and exportation of the animals differ from country to country,

Coleman is also concerned that they may already be in dire conditions than ever before. “I have no idea what the true scale of this trade is,” she added, but “it could be significant enough that maybe it’s truly endangered.”

“The numbers we’re seeing are undoubtedly just a part of it,” she said. “There have been times when, while verifying these listings, I have broken down and cried.”