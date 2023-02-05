Here’s Why Michigan Bald Eagles Are Dying in Droves

Wildlife experts recently reported that bald eagles in Michigan are dying after exposure to lethal amounts of lead. In addition, experts say this uptick in deaths is extremely common.

Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, treated three eagles on Thursday for lead poisoning. Experts say that even a tiny amount of lead can be deadly for these majestic animals. But, while common, it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s still a tragedy.

“It’s still very sad when you have to euthanize because you know that it was us (people), that caused it to happen in the first place,” said Jonah Wojnar, who works at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center.

While the federal government protects eagles, wildlife experts said the threat of lead stems from hunters and anglers using lead bullets and lead fishing weights.

“Lead (poisoning) cases, it’s almost every eagle,” said Wojnar. “It’s very rare to get an Eagle that tests negative.”

Since the birds are scavengers, they naturally consume leftover lead from bullet fragments and lead fishing weights.

According to Wojnar, he treats around 20 eagles every year with lead poisoning.

“They are the American symbol, so to have them go extinct in America would be kind of not great,” he added.

Sadly, lead poisoning isn’t limited to just bald eagles. According to Wojnar, the center treats all types of scavenger birds for the same reason.

“I mean it causes the same issues in birds as it does in people, it kills neurons,” said Wojnar.

While some birds can recover fully, Wojnar says it’s challenging.

“It’s difficult. I mean it’s gotten easier over time, in that you start to understand that yes, you’re ending the suffering,” he noted. “There’s nothing else we can do.”

What you can do to keep bald eagles from continuing to die

Sadly, many anglers and hunters opt for lead hunting and fishing equipment since it’s relatively inexpensive. However, Wildside Rehabilitation has one ask if you continue to use the lead-based gear.

“Don’t leave gut piles, clean up your gut piles. If you do use lead ammunition, don’t leave that stuff out where it can be eaten,” Wojnar said. “If you’re using lead sinkers, don’t leave fish out there with lead sinkers.”

In addition, not only is lead-based hunting gear bad for scavenger birds, but it also is unsafe for you and your loved ones. According to World Health Organization, any level of lead exposure comes with risks for people.

At this time, at least 30 states prohibit the use of lead ammunition. California is the only state with a full-on ban on lead bullets.