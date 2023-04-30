Highly venomous box jellyfish with 24 eyes discovered by researchers

Looking at a jellyfish, it can be difficult to comprehend that it’s a living thing. It’s a colorful, often transparent blob of goo with tentacles. How does it do…well, anything? Their mystique makes them all the more interesting, and the newest species, a venomous box jellyfish with 24 eyes, fits right in with its fascinating fellows.

This new jelly, the fourth member of the Tripedaliidae family of jellyfish, is a small but mighty addition. Though it measures just over a half-inch long, it packs a stinging punch every bit as powerful as its relatives.

How powerful? Well, Tripedalia maipoensis, the new species, is in the same family as the Australian box jellyfish.

A true titan of the sea, the Australian box jellyfish is the most venomous marine animal on Earth. It’s the largest of its family, reaching up to one foot in diameter, and that’s just the start of its intimidating features.

Unlike the delicate wisps of tentacles most often associated with jellyfish, this one is equipped with thick, bootlace-like tentacles stretching 10 feet from its body.

Would the sting of a half-inch jellyfish be as devastating as that of one 20 times its size? Probably not. Thus far, however, researchers have only confirmed the tiny new species’ impressive ability to stun shrimp. They have yet to test its stinging prowess on humans.

The new species was discovered in Hong Kong’s Mai Po Nature Reserve, a first for the area. Like its family members, Tripedalia maipoensis is transparent and colorless. Its cube-shaped body has three 4-inch tentacles at the base of each “corner.”

Unlike other jellyfish, the new box jelly’s tentacles are flat and pedal-shaped at the ends. This gives them a similar shape to a paddle and allows the jelly to swim faster than others of its kind.

Do all box jellyfish have 24 eyes?

Now, about those eyes. Some jellyfish don’t even have one eye and this one has twenty-four. Is that normal? Believe it or not, for a box jellyfish, it is.

Despite their simple appearance, box jellyfish have a complex visual system. The box jelly’s eyes are equally divided into four groups called rhopalia. Each of these groups contains six eyes: two lens eyes and four simple eyes.

As if that wasn’t interesting enough, four of its eyes always point upward and out of the water, regardless of the jelly’s orientation as it swims. This allows the jellies to navigate their way through their environment rather than floating with the current. They can respond to light, avoid obstacles, and control their rate of swimming.

Speaking of swimming, remember those paddle-like tentacles? Unlike typical fish, jellyfish only swim about two centimeters per second, relying on the current to do most of the work.

Box jellyfish, on the other hand, can swim at a maximum speed of four knots with their specialized tentacles. While still a relative crawl at 4.6 mph, that’s incredibly fast for a jellyfish!

Though the new species has only been observed in Mai Po, researchers believe its more widely distributed in the area. It provides just one example of the “rich diversity of marine life” in the region.

“This is the first record of [box jellyfish] in Chinese coastal waters,” they wrote in the study. “Future investigations along Chinese coasts are warranted to improve our understanding of the distribution of this new species and the diversity of Cubozoa.”