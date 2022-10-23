Highly Venomous Box Jellyfish Sighted at Famed Waikiki Beach, Officials Issue Advisory

A highly venomous box jellyfish has been sighted at the famed Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, causing officials to issue an advisory. The Weather Channel reports that the City of Honolulu issued a box jellyfish advisory on Wednesday.

Signs are already up on Waikiki Beach, warning swimmers of the danger. These jellyfish are not to be messed with at all. In fact, their tentacles are so powerful that they can cause paralysis or cardiac arrest.

The creature is called a box jellyfish for its box-shaped look. Some of them can grow quite large in diameter. Not to mention, their tentacles have been known to grow as long as 10 feet long.

Most notably, the box jellyfish is considered to be the most venomous marine animal. Anyone stung is advised to use white vinegar on the infected area. Their presence near the beach is usually tied to the full moon each month. They don’t usually stay for too long, either.

Box Jellyfish Quick Facts

According to National Geographic, these box jellyfish, also known as box jellies, primarily live in some coastal waters off of Northern Australia and through the Indo-Pacific region. Another way to denote these fish is to see that they are pale blue and transparent in color. They happen to pick up their name from their bell’s cube-like shape. How dangerous is their venom? Well, it can attack a person’s heart, skin cells, or nervous system.

The box jellyfish’s sting is so powerful that humans have been known to enter shock. They also can drown and die of heart failure before reaching shore if they are in the water. As for survivors, they can feel intense pain for a long time. They often will have scarring on the body where the tentacles struck the body.

The power of this fish cannot be denied. One thing about the box jellyfish that can be important is to recognize different facts about it. We turn to Travel NQ for some help on this matter. A rather interesting fact is that they have 24 eyes. How does this happen? So, the eyes happen to be on the side of their body. All of them look inwards while using the body as a lens to see through. These eyes happen to be grouped in six lots, as they are called, of four eyes. Here’s another interesting factoid about these amazing animals. Did you know that they can only live for about three months? It’s true. But if they are in a science lab tank, then they can actually live up to seven or eight months.