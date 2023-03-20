Highly Venomous Octopus Bites Woman on Popular Beach

An Australian woman was hospitalized Thursday after suffering a bite from a highly venomous octopus while enjoying an afternoon swim.

The unidentified woman in her 30s was swimming at Chinamans Beach in New South Whales when she saw an interesting shell on the sea floor. Picking it up, she turned it over to find a tiny blue-ringed octopus inside. The octopus then slid from its hiding place, landing on the woman’s stomach and biting her twice.

Though small, the blue-ringed octopus is an assassin of the sea. Its venom contains tetrodotoxin, a potent neurotoxin that paralyzes the nervous system, preventing it from transporting messages throughout the body.

It can lead to nausea, respiratory arrest, heart failure, paralysis, and death as the paralysis reaches the diaphragm, causing asphyxiation. One dose of this venom is 1,200 more toxic than cyanide, with each octopus possessing the power to kill 26 adult humans within minutes, according to the Ocean Conservancy.

Within moments of the bite, the woman experienced severe abdominal pain. After fleeing the water, someone contacted first responders, who immediately sped to the scene. “A blue-ringed octopus bite is a rare call for us but they are extremely venomous,” NSW Ambulance Inspector Christian Holmes said in a statement.

No Antivenom Exists for Venomous Blue-Ringed Octopus Bites

First responders gave the woman a cold compress to help quell the pain and rushed her to a nearby hospital for monitoring and treatment. In the event of a snake or spider bite, hospital staff administer antivenom to combat the effects of the toxic venom. Unfortunately, however, no such antivenom exists for blue-ringed octopuses.

As a result, victims of the venomous octopus are merely medically monitored. If their breathing becomes affected by the toxins, they receive oxygen. With luck, they then slowly recover as their body breaks down the venom.

As of the latest reports, the Chinamans Beach victim is in stable condition. First responders removed the venomous octopus from the swimming area as well.

Thankfully, doctors don’t often deal with the frightening effects of the blue-ringed octopus’ bite. The tiny cephalopod generally avoids humans and will only bite if threatened, making bites extremely rare. There are only three confirmed deaths on record from the blue-ringed octopus – two of which occurred in Australia.

Eating the octopus can also cause poisoning. At least one person has suffered the effects of the octopus’ toxins after accidentally eating one in Taiwan. That said, tetrodotoxin is about 50 times less toxic when swallowed versus when injected into the body via an octopus bite.

Blue-ringed octopuses inhabit the Pacific and Indian oceans. They prefer to live on coral reefs and rocky areas of the sea floor but have also been found in tide pools, seagrass, and algal beds. Typically nocturnal, the little venomous octopus comes out at night to hunt crustaceans and small fish.