Highway Patrol, Zoo Save Snake Bite Patient with Antivenom: WATCH Pulse-Pounding Footage

Absolutely crazy footage shows a lifesaving chain of events that saved the life of a man in Indiana after he was bitten by a venomous snake. The Indiana University health clinic submitted an urgent call for help to the Ohio State Highway Patrol requesting the delivery of antivenom from the Toledo Zoo. A state trooper then rushed to the zoo, picked up a cooler that contained the iced-down anti-venom, and took off for the Indiana state line.

Dashcam footage shared by WOIO Cleveland 19 shows the officer speeding through traffic. He soon reached the border between the two states. Then he handed off the cooler to a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s department. That deputy coordinated with Indiana State Police to get the antivenom to the hospital in time to save the victim. The incident took place back on October 13th of 2022. However, the dashcam footage was just recently made available to the public. The patient survived the scary situation thanks to the quick response and fast driving skills of the heroic first responders.

Anti-Venom From Toledo Zoo Helped Save The Victim

Additional footage from the situation details the perspective of the zoo worker who also helped save the day. The video includes an interview with John Chastain, who rushed to the zoo facility in the middle of the night to load the cooler up with the anti-venom that saved the snake-bite victim’s life. He also revealed that the antivenom is kept on hand in case it’s needed by zoo workers. It’s not typically made available to the public except in instances like this when somebody’s life is on the line.

The video also reports that the species responsible for the bite was a saw-scaled viper, an exotic species from Northern Africa. Chastain said it’s a very dangerous snake whose venom causes internal bleeding and hemorrhaging. It’s likely the victim would have succumbed to the injuries without the anti-venom.

Australian Man Dies From Venomous Snake Bite

All things considered, the man is lucky to be alive. An Australian man recently bitten by an Eastern Brown Snake was not so fortunate. The man tragically died after being bitten by an Eastern brown snake. Making the story even more tragic is that his wife sadly witnessed it happen and his neighbor overheard the commotion.

The man’s neighbor, Michelle Vedredi, spoke with reporters about the incident. She said people started reaching out to her with calls and text messages following the tragedy. “They were asking if I was OK because the helicopter had been and there were four ambulances and cop cars,” said Ms. Vedredi. “Someone told me they could hear his wife screaming through the fence for help before ambulances got there.” The woman also said that the man had pet pythons in the past and was an experienced serpent handler.