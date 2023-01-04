Hiker Completes 25-Year Journey To Explore All 1,000+ Miles in Yellowstone National Park

A man named Ken Duell first set out to hike the 1000+ miles of Yellowstone National Park‘s extensive trail system 25 years ago. At the end of 2022, Duell finished what he started, hiking every part of the park’s trails.

“Ken chipped away at his goal over ∼25 years, taking 1-2 trips, consisting of short-day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips, to the park each year,” Yellowstone National Park said in a post to Facebook back on November 17th.

Officials said he finished up his last segment of the trails on Mount Holmes, which is the tallest peak in Wyoming’s section of the Gallatin Range. You can see photos of Duell below, posted by the park’s official page.

One photo even shows Duell canoeing in one area of Yellowstone National Park.

During his time hiking the park for nearly three decades, Duell only had one scary grizzly bear encounter. According to officials, “he only had to pull out his bear spray once during an encounter with a mother grizzly and cub.”

Yellowstone officials elaborated on the incident. They wrote: “The encounter resolved without incident, with both the hikers and bears backing away from each other.”

When people in the Facebook comment section asked about his canoeing, officials replied. People asked what part of the river he rowed down. Yellowstone National Park’s page responded saying that he was on the Lewis River Channel, right between Shoshone Lake and Lewis Lake. Apparently, this is the only river in the park that’s open to boating.

Hiker Reflects on Yellowstone National Park Hiking Feat

While most of the 1,000+ miles were walked solo over the 25 years, he sometimes had friends. Randy and Leslie Smith, a backpacking couple from out west, also joined him occasionally, according to the Billings Gazette.

Duell, who is now 57, said that many of the trails weren’t very fun or beautiful. “Grim,” he referred to them.

Companion Randy Smith remarked to the outlet that it was “Just awful. … Hot, dry, dusty, and you could hear traffic noise.”

During his plenty of hikes, he walked through blizzard conditions. He reportedly once dislocated his shoulder while hiking, but that didn’t deter him. However, Duell seems to look back on everything with no regrets. He told officials that he always excited in exploring new areas of the park.

He told officials a few of his favorite moments over the 25 years.

“Spending time in the remote Thorofare,” he said. “Encountering a herd of stampeding bison in Slough Creek.” He also said that he enjoyed “getting to personally thank trail crew members for their work on his last segment of trail on Mount Holmes.”

““Every time I see a new area of the park, I’ve had what I call a magic moment,” he said to Yellowstone National Park officials. “These moments created a rich quilt of memories for me.”