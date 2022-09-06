Hiker Dies Following 30-Foot Fall in Salt Lake Area Canyon

On Monday morning, a 22-year-old man fell to his death while hiking in a Salt Lake area canyon. The hiker was accompanied by a friend when he fell about 30 feet in Neffs Canyon. Unified Police received a call around 11 am, and a search and rescue team and medical helicopter deployed to the area.

However, the man suffered serious head injuries in the fall. He was pronounced dead on the scene after responders attempted lifesaving measures, according to Fox 13 in Salt Lake City.

Neffs Canyon is located between Millcreek and Big Cottonwood Canyons. It’s right above the Mount Olympus neighborhood.

However, Labor Day Weekend was a rough one for officials around Salt Lake, as two deaths and one serious accident occurred. Not only did the 22-year-old victim perish, but another hiker died in a fall over the weekend in American Fork Canyon.

Search and rescue crews reported the man died after falling in “very rough terrain.” The victim was later identified as 45-year-old Thomas James Rawe from Alpine, Utah. Reportedly, he went hiking on the north side of American Fork Canyon. He then called a friend around 9 pm on Saturday asking to be picked up and for water.

Multiple Hikers Killed, Injured in Utah Over Labor Day Weekend

The friend waited thirty minutes before calling search and rescue crews after Rawe hadn’t turned up. They worked until 11 pm Saturday night and resumed their search on Sunday morning, where they discovered his deceased body in rough terrain.

Officials told FOX 13 News the recovery operation took hours. It involved a helicopter and other equipment to remove the man’s body from the area.

Then, in an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old girl fell while hiking in American Fork canyon on Monday morning. She was knocked unconscious after the fall.

Officials said the girl fell around 3.5 miles above Timpooneke Trail in the canyon. She was awake while search and rescue crews evacuated her with a stretcher. Officials are optimistic about her recovery.

“A weekend like this, we expect to have more calls than we would typically have on a regular weekend,” Sgt. Spencer Cannon said. “Especially Labor Day — it’s the last big hoorah for the summer and people getting out and enjoying themselves, and we encourage that.”

However, hikers can take extra precautions to avoid search-and-rescue teams being called out to offer help. Hikers are advised to take extra water on hikes, especially since this national heat wave has made its way into September. Making plans and being prepared is an important step. Also, hikers should tell other people your planned route and try to avoid climbing or hiking alone.