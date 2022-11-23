Hiker Falls 1,000 Feet To Her Death After Slipping Off Ledge

In a tragic incident, a young woman plunged 1,000 feet to her death after falling off the edge of a cliff while hiking. According to reports, the 26-year-old was in the Italian Dolomites at the time.

“The news that arrived this evening of the tragic death of the young Maria Cristina Masocco, which took place in the afternoon in the mountains, strikes us in a truly profound way,” said Viviana Fusaro, the mayor of Feltre, Belluno, located in the region of Veneto, where the tragedy occurred.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday while Masocco was hiking with three friends in the Dolomites. According to Newsflash, the highest peak measures nearly 11,000 feet tall. Per reports from officials, the group was reportedly hiking single file along a steep ledge through a pass when the woman lost her footing and fell “screaming” into a ravine, according to witnesses.

Community mourns tragic passing of hiker

Immediately her terrified friends called emergency services. Once they received the call, they dispatched a rescue helicopter to the scene of the incident. Sadly, by the time they reached her, she was already dead, according to their reports.

Regardless, the community was horrified by the hiker’s untimely demise. “In these hours, no words can soothe the intimate suffering of the mother, younger sister and friends,” said Fusaro. “I want to express to them the sincere closeness of the entire community, who joins in an embrace to their great pain.”

Unfortunately, the tragedy follows a string of hiking deaths around the world. In September, in a similar tragedy, a 79-year-old man plunged to his death while hiking with his two daughters at Purling Brook Falls in Springbrook, Australia.

Earlier, two hikers died days apart in August after falling off separate cliffs located less than five miles apart in Oregon.

Authorities said they found an unidentified hiker at the bottom of the Columbia River Gorge on the Angel’s Rest Trail. They were located approximately 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The area where the person is located is difficult to reach,” the sheriff’s office tweeted a few hours after they discovered the body.

The area was too dangerous for the Multnomah County Search & Rescue to recover the body that day. After rescuers spent the night at the top of Angel’s Rest, they reached the hiker Thursday morning. They used a high-angle rescue litter to hoist the body onto the trail.

All in all, the rescue took a total of 22 hours, according to the sheriff’s office. Officials later said they believed the victim had been hiking alone.